TO: Planning Commission and the Public o

TO: Planning Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The City of Mitchell has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a Conditional Use Permit to construct and operate a shooting range in the Agricultural District. This request is pursuant to Section 3:04(35) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is legally described as NE1/4, including Irregular Tract 1, Section 36, T 104 N, R 61, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Planning & Zoning’s office. Dated this 26th day of August 2023. /s/ Karen Wegleitner Karen Wegleitner Deputy Director of Planning & Zoning 605-995-8615 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $13.68 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 26, 2023)