TO: Planning Commission and the Public o

TO: Planning Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Brian & Janel Mueller have appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a variance of +/- 49’, creating a setback of +/- 1’ from the grain bin on the east property line & +/- 40’, creating a setback of +/- 10’ from the grain bins on the south property line, where the minimum rear/side yard setback is 50’ in the Agricultural District. This request is pursuant to Section 3:08(1)(b) & 3:08(1)(c) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. This property is legally described as Tract A of Brian’s Addition in the SW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 3, T 101 N, R 62, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Dated this 26th day of August 2023. /s/ Karen Wegleitner Karen Wegleitner Deputy Director of Planning & Zoning 605-995-8615 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $15.05 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 26, 2023) 252743