TO: Planning Commission and the Public o

TO: Planning Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Neal Johnson has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a variance of +/- 21.90 acres, creating a lot size of +/-3.10 acres on Lot C, where the minimum lot size is 25 acres for a residence in the Agricultural District. +/- 49’, creating a setback of +/- 26’ from the existing shelterbelt to the east property line & +/- 69’, creating a setback of +/- 6’ from the existing shelterbelt to the north property line on Lot B, where the minimum setback is 75’ for a shelterbelt. This request is pursuant to Section 2:15 & 3:07(4) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is currently legally described as NE1/4, except Lot 1 & Lot A of Johnson’s Subdivision, of Section 11, T 102 N, R 60, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. If approved, the new parcel will be legally described as Plat of Lots B and C of Johnson’s Subdivision in the NE1/4 of Section 11, T 102 N, R 60, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Dated this 26th day of August 2023. /s/ Karen Wegleitner Karen Wegleitner Deputy Director of Planning & Zoning 605-995-8615 Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $18.06 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 26, 2023) 252734