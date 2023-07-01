TO: Planning Commission and the Public o

TO: Planning Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Matt Bennett has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a variance of +/- 10’, creating a setback of +/- 15’ from the north property line, where the minimum side yard setback is 25’ in the Enemy Creek Development, according to the Conditional Use Permit approved on July 29, 2003. This request is pursuant to Section 3:08 of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended and July 29, 2003, Conditional Use Permit. This property is legally described as Lot 3 of Enemy Creek Estates and Enemy Creek Loop, a Subdivision in the NE1/4 and in the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 14, T 102 N, R 60, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Planning & Zoning’s office. Dated this 1st day of July 2023. Karen Wegleitner Deputy Director of Planning & Zoning 605-995-8615 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $17.02 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 1, 2023) 238078