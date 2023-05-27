TO: Planning Commission and the Public o

TO: Planning Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Judy Miller has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a variance of +/- 20’, creating a setback of +/- 55’ from the proposed shelterbelt on the west property line, where the minimum setback is 75’ for a shelterbelt. This request is pursuant to Section 2:15 of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. This property is legally described NE1/4 of Section 28, T 102 N, R 61, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Dated this 27th day of May 2023. /s/ Karen Wegleitner Deputy Director of Planning & Zoning 605-995-8615 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $13.41 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 27, 2023) 227047