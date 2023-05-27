TO: Planning Commission and the Public o

TO: Planning Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Brad McNary has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a variance of +/- 17’, creating a setback of +/- 33’ from the house on the west property line and +/- 15’, creating a setback of +/- 35’ from the shed on the west property line, where the minimum side yard setback is 50’ in the Agricultural District. This request is pursuant to Section 3:08(1)(b) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is currently legally described as N.621’ of the W.350’ of the N1/2 of the NE1/4 of Section 21, T 102 N, R 60, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. If approved, the new parcel will be legally described as plat of Tract 1 of McNary’s Addition in the N1/2 of the NE1/4 of Section 21, T 102 N, R 60, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Dated this 27th day of May 2023. /s/ Karen Wegleitner Deputy Director of Planning & Zoning 605-995-8615 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $16.14 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 27, 2023) 227042