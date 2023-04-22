TO: Planning Commission and the Public o

TO: Planning Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: Lee Ranch Trucking, LLC dba Lee’s Red Barn have appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a Conditional Use Permit to allow alcohol sales in the Agricultural Residential District. This request is pursuant to Section 4:05 of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is legally described as Lot A, less Lots A-1, A-2, & A-3 in the SE1/4 of Section 15, T 102 N, R 60, W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Dated this 22nd day of April 2023. Karen Wegleitner Deputy Director of Planning & Zoning karenw@davisoncounty.org 605-995-8615 Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $14.90 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 22, 2023) 214961