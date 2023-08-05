TO: Drainage Commission and the Public o

TO: Drainage Commission and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Gregg Stahl has applied to the Davison County Drainage Commission to recommend granting a drainage permit. This request is pursuant to Article 2 of the Davison County Drainage Ordinance as adopted on 8/27/2013. The property to be drained, or involved in the project, is legally described as the SE ¼ of Section 34 & S ½ of Section 35, both in Twp 103 N, Rge 61 in Davison County, South Dakota. The outlet will be in the SW ¼ of Section 36, Twp 103 N, Rge 61 in Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Drainage Commission will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Dated this 5th day of August 2023. Jeff Bathke Drainage Administrator Davison County, SD Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $12.86 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 5, 2023) 246559