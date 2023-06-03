TO: Board of Adjustment and the Public o

TO: Board of Adjustment and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Lewis Bainbridge has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a conditional use permit to allow extraction of sand, gravel, or minerals provided such uses meet requirements for conducting surface mining activities of SDCL 45-6B in the Agricultural District. This request is pursuant to Section 3:04(14) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. The property is legally described as SE1/4 of the NE1/4 & the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 3, T 101 N, R 60, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota & SW1/4 of the NE1/4 & the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 3, T 101 N, R 60, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:15 A.M., in the Commissioners’ Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent or by phone. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Dated this 3rd day of June 2023. _________________________ Susan Kiepke Davison County Auditor 605-995-8608 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $17.02 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 3, 2023) 229659