TO: Board of Adjustment and the Public o

TO: Board of Adjustment and the Public of Davison County YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: That Custom Genetic Solutions, LLC has appealed to the Davison County Planning Commission to recommend granting a Variance of +/- 37’, creating a setback of +/- 38’ from the office on the north property line, where the minimum front yard setback is 75’ in the Agricultural District. This request is pursuant to Section 3:08(1)(a) of the Davison County Zoning Ordinance as adopted on 4/1/98 and as subsequently amended. This property is legally described as Lot A in the NE1/4 of Section 9, T 102 N, R 61, West of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED: The Davison County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on said request on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9:15 A.M., in the Commissioners’ Room of the Davison County North Offices, located at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, SD 57301. All interested parties may be present and be heard on said request, either in person or by agent. Written comments will be taken until 5:00 P.M. the day prior to the meeting, in the Davison County Auditor’s office. Dated this 29th day of April 2023. Susan Kiepke Davison County Auditor 605-995-8608 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $14.59 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 29, 2023) 218140