The date we towed it was April 3rd, 2023. The VIN number is 3JBMGAU28HJ000047. It’s a 2017 Can-Am Renegade 850. The address where it was towed from was 25109 407th Ave, Mitchell, SD 57301. The value of the four wheeler is $11,000. If you are the owner of this four wheeler, please contact Tim’s Towing & Recovery LLC at 605-999-3310. Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $5.17 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 19, 2023) 214389