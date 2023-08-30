STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ) :SS COUNTY OF DA

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ) :SS COUNTY OF DAVISON ) IN CIRCUIT COURT FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 17 PRO 23- 32 ESTATE OF ROBERT LEE GEUTHER, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that on June 28, 2023, Collette A. Briggs, whose address is 39090 253rd Street, Plankinton, SD 57368, and Julia M. Johnsen, whose address is 717 S. Main Street, Redfield, SD 57469, and Eva M. Schroeder, whose address is 202 E. 1st Street, Mt. Vernon, SD 57363, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of Robert Lee Geuther. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the personal representatives or may be filed with the Clerk and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representatives. Dated this 24th day of August, 2023. /s/ Collette A. Briggs Collette Briggs 39090 253rd Street Plankinton, SD 57368 /s/ Julia M. Johnsen Julia M. Johnson 717 S. Main Street Redfield, SD 57469 /s/ Eva M. Schroeder Eva M. Schroeder 202 E. 1st Street Mt. Vernon, SD 57363 Davison County Clerk of Courts Davison County Courthouse 200 E. 4th Ave Mitchell, SD 57301 605-995-8105 Document Prepared By: Rachel Mairose Mairose & Steele, Prof. LLC 404 South Main Street P.O. Box 577 Plankinton, SD 57368-0577 Phone: (605) 942-7725 rachel@mairoseandsteele.com Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $51.38 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 30; Sept. 6 & 13, 2023) 254055