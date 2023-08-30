STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ) :ss COUNTY OF DA

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ) :ss COUNTY OF DAVISON ) IN CIRCUIT COURT FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ESTATE OF DANIEL L. BRECH, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that on 15th day of August, 2023, Quincy Brech of Mitchell, South Dakota, executed an Affidavit for Transfer of Personal Property without Probate. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be mailed to Quincy Brech at 515 South Wisconsin Street, Mitchell, South Dakota. Dated August 22, 2023 /s/ Quincy Brech 515 S. Wisconsin Street Mitchell, SD 57301 605-630-5302 Doug Dailey, Esq. DAILEY LAW, PROF. LLC 1408 N. Sanborn Blvd Mitchell, SD 57301 doug@dailev-law.corn Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $30.84 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 30; Sept. 6 & 13, 2023) 253659