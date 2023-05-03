STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA IN CIRCUIT COURT C

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA IN CIRCUIT COURT COUNTY OF AURORA FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT In the Matter of the Estate of Andreas David Unruh, Deceased. 01PR023-000002 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that on March 8, 2023, Rebecca Flanagan, whose address is 1309 West University Avenue, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Andreas David Unruh, deceased. Creditors of the decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk of Courts of Aurora County, South Dakota, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative. Dated this 31st day of March, 2023. /s/ Rebecca Flanagen 1309 West University Avenue Mitchell, SD 57301 /s/ Deborah Thiry Aurora County Clerk of Courts Aurora County Courthouse 401 N. Main Street PO Box 366 Plankinton, SD 57368 /s/ Ashley K. Anson James D. Taylor, P.C. 520 N. Lawler, Suite 100 - P.O. Box 6 Mitchell, SD 57301 (605) 996-3882 Attorneys for the Estate Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $37.15 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 19 & 26; May 3, 2023) 214362