STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF MINNEHAH

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF MINNEHAHA IN CIRCUIT COURT SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT A&B BUSINESS, INC., Plaintiff, v. MITCHELL HOTEL, LLC, and AIMBRIDGE HOSPITALITY, LLC, Defendants. 49CIV22- SUMMONS YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to file an Answer or appearance to the Complaint, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the attorneys for Plaintiff, within thirty (30) days from the date of the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of such service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you as requested in the Complaint thirty (30) days after the completed service of the Summons and Complaint. Dated July 22, 2022. GOOSMANN LAW FIRM, P.L.C. By: /s/ Emily Maurice Emily Maurice 2101 W. 69th Street, Suite 200 Sioux Falls, SD 57108 605.371.2000 (phone) 605.275.2039 (fax) MauriceE@GoosmannLaw.com Attorneys for Plaintiff Published 4 times at the total approximate cost of $48.58 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2023) 22461