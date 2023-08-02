STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF DAVISON IN CIRCUIT COURT 1ST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT In the Matter of the Petition regarding Alina Tupchyk FOR A CHANGE OF NAME TO: Alina Tupchik CIV: 17CIV23-199 NOTICE OF HEARING FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Verified Petition for Adult Name Change has been filed by Alina Tupchyk the object and prayer of which is to change the Petitioner’s name from Alina Tupchyk to Alina Tupchik. On the 5th day of September, 2023, at the hour of 10:15 a.m. said Verified Petition will hear by this Court before the Honorable Judge Smith Presiding, at the Court Room in the Davison - 3rd Floor County Courthouse, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as is convenient for the court. Any interested party may come and appear at that time and place and show reasons, if any, why said name should be changed as requested. Dated this 26 day of July, 2023 at Mitchell, South Dakota. /s/ Patrick T. Smith Circuit Court Judge Attest: /s/ Barbara K. McKeen Clerk of Court By: Allison Willis Deputy Published 4 times at the total approximate cost of $50.65 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2023) 245641