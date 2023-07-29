STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF DAVISON IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLYDE ALLEN RUBY ALSO KNOWN AS CLYDE A. RUBY, DECEASED. IN CIRCUIT COURT FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FILE#: 17PRO23-34 NOTICE TO CREDITORS (published) Notice is given that on July 20, 2023, Laurie T. Ruby, whose address is 1820 N Wis., Apt H-2, Mitchell, SD 57302, was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Clyde Allen Ruby, also known as Clyde A. Ruby. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the clerk and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative. Dated July 24, 2023. /S/ Laurie T. Ruby 1820 N Wis., Apt H-2 Mitchell, SD 57302 605-240-0382 Barbara McKean, Clerk DAVISON County Courthouse PO Box 927 1820 N Wis., Apt H-2 Mitchell, SD 57302 605-240-0382 Published xx times at the total approximate cost of $37.15 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 29; Aug 5 & 12, 2023) 244833