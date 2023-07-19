STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF DAVISON IN CIRCUIT COURT (JUVENILE DIVISION) FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT The People of the State of South Dakota, ex. rel. the South Dakota Department of Social Services, In the Interests of C. A. D. III and A. B.D., Minor Children, and Concerning Respondent Jesse Star Comes Out, and Respondent Craig Allen Dreamer II. JUV23-13 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD, PARENTS, GUARDIAN, CUSTODIAN OR OTHER RESPONDENTS, AND ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCERN. You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in the above-named Court alleging the above-named children to be abused or neglected according to provisions of SDCL 26-SA for the reasons stated in the Petition. You are hereby summoned to appear, either in person or by attorney, before this Court at 1:30 o’clock p.m., on the 25th of August, 2023, at the courtroom on the second floor of the Davison County Public Safety Center, 1015 S. Miller, in Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, for an advisory hearing. Failure to appear shall be deemed an admission to the allegations contained in the Petition. The above-named child shall not appear before the Court unless otherwise required by the Court. If you fail to appear, a warrant may be issued by the Court requiring that you be brought before the Court. You are hereby notified that termination of your parental rights is a possible remedy under the proceedings. You and the child have the right to an attorney at all stages of the proceedings. According to the Petition filed in this Court, the Indian Child Welfare Act is applicable. The Court does not require the child to appear before the Court. Dated the 13 day of July, 2023. /s/ Alicia J. Odland Deputy State’s Attorney Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $21.58 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 19, 2023) 241784