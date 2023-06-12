State of South Dakota County of Davison In Circuit Court First Judicial Court AAA Collections, Inc PO Box 881 Sioux Falls, SD 57101-0881 Vs James and Jamie Waldon 1401 S Main St Lot 142 Mitchell, SD 57301 By order of Execution To be sold on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Davison County Sheriff’s Office will be a 2008 Dark Grey Pontiac G6 SD VIN 1G2ZG57B384180753, with 159,116 miles. This will be sold to the Highest bidder to satisfy a civil judgement In the amount of $1470.00, plus costs and Expenses associated with the sale. Signed, Steve Harr Sheriff Davison County Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $22.44 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 12 & 14, 2023) 232500