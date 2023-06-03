STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF DAVISON IN CIRCUIT COURT 1ST JUDICAL CIRCUIT IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF: Ryken Kent Dicus FOR THE CHANGE OF NAME OF: Ryken Dale Olson FILE NO: 17CIV23-130 NOTICE OF HEARING FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a Verified Petition for Adult Name Change has been filed by Ryken Kent Dicus the object and prayer of which is to change Petitioner’s name from Ryken Kent Dicus to Ryken Dale Olson. on the 27th day of June 2023, at the hour of 11:15 am said verified petition will be heard by this Court before the Honorable Patrick Smith Presiding at the Court Room in the Davison/3rd floor County Courthouse, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as is convenient for the court. Anyone may come and appear at that time and place and show reasons, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested. Dated 12th day of May, 2023 at Davison South Dakota /s/ Circuit Court Clerk Attest Darien Cass Clerk/ Deputy Published 4 times at the total approximate cost of $45.4 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 3, 7, 10 & 14 2023) 227116