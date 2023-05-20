STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF DAVISON IN CIRCUIT COURT FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Estate of DONALD STEVEN RADEL Deceased. File No. 17PRO23-000025 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is hereby given that on the 9t1i day of May 2023, in the Circuit Court of Davison County, Carol Radel was informally appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Donald Steven Radel. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the appointment of the personal representative or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative through, Michael D. Sharp, Esq. The Sharp Firm, Prof. LLC PO Box 303 Emery, SD 57332 (605) 550-3000. Claims may also be filed with the Davison County Clerk of Court and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal representative at the address above. Clerk of Court Davison County Courthouse 200 East 4th Avenue Mitchell, SD 57301 (605) 995-8105 Dated this 11TH day of May 2023. /s/ Michael D. Sharp, Esq. The Sharp Firm, Prof. LLC 143 N. 3rd Street PO Box 303 Emery, SD 57332 (605) 550-3000 Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $41.10 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 20 & 27; June 3, 2023) 224976