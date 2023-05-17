STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF DAVISON IN CIRCUIT COURT FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ESTATE OF RICHARD D. WITTSTRUCK, DECEASED. 17PRO23-000014 NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (Published) Notice is given that on March 20, 2023, , Brian F. Iburg, whose address is 25135 415th Avenue, Mitchell, SD 57301, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard D. Wittstruck. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative, or may be filed with the Clerk with a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative. Dated this 21st day of March, 2023. /s/ Brian F. Iburg Personal Reprsentative 25135 415th Avenue Mitchell, SD 57301 Davison County, Clerk of Courts 200 E 4th Ave Mitchell, SD 57301 Phone: 605-995-8105 Document Prepared By: Jack Theeler, Esq. Morgan Theeler LLP 1718 N Sanborn Blvd. P.O. Box 1025 Mitchell, SD 57301 Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $41.10 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 3, 10, 17, 2023) 219726