STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF DAVISON IN CIRCUIT COURT FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ESTATE OF MARLYS E. SCHUSTER, DECEASED. 17PRO23-000021 NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (Published) Notice is given that on April 2 4 , 2023, Kevin G. Haiar, whose address is 5700 S. Tomar Rd. Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Marlys E. Schuster. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four ( 4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative, or may be filed with the Clerk with a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative. Dated this 24th day of April, 2023. /s/ Kevin G. Haiar, Personal Representative 5700 S. Tomar Rd. Davison County, Clerk of Courts 200 E 4th Ave Mitchell, SD 57301 Phone: 605-995-8105 Document Prepared By: Aspen Bechen Harris, Esq. MorganTheeler LLP 1718 N Sanborn Blvd. P.O. Box 1025 Mitchell, SD 57301 (605) 996-5588 Sioux Falls, SD 57108 (April 29; May 6 & 13, 2023) 218123