STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF DAVISON IN CIRCUIT COURT FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAN J. DARRINGTON, Deceased. 17 PRO23-13 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Notice is given that on March 17, 2023, Joanne Darrington, whose address is 1431 Firesteel Drive, Mitchell, SD 57301, was appointed as personal representative of the Estate of Dan J. Darrington. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative. /s/ Joanne Darrington 1431 Firesteel Drive Mitchell, SD 57301 605-999-4467 Clerk of Courts Davison County 200 E 4th Avenue Mitchell, SD 57301 Bradley C. Grossenburg Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith P.C. 300 South Phillips A venue, Suite 300 P.O. Box 5027 Sioux Falls, SD 57117-5027 (605) 336-3890 Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $37.94 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 19, 26; May 3, 2023) 213895