STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF DAVISON IN CIRCUIT COURT 1ST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT In the Matter of the Petition of Michaela Wells For a Change of Name to Maxximus Rae Wells CIV: 23-91 NOTICE OF HEARING FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a Verified Petition for Adult Name Change has been filed by Michaela Raeann Wells the object and prayer of which is to change Petitioner’s name from Michaela Raeann Wells to Maxximus Rae Wells. On the 16th day of May, 2023, a the hour of 10:00 am said verified petition will be heard by this Court by the Honorable Patrick Smith residing, at the Court Room in the Davison (3rd Floor) County Courthouse, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, or as as soon thereafter as is convenient for the court. Anyone may come and appear at that time and place and show reasons, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested. Dated this 30 day of March, 2023 at Davison, South Dakota. /s/ Patrick Smith Circuit Court Judge Attest: Darien Cass Clerk/Deputy Published 4 times at the total approximate cost of $47.55 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com (April 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 210309