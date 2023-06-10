STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF Davision IN CIRCUIT COURT 1st JUDICIAL CIRCUIT In the Matter of the Petition of Shelby Lynn Holmberg For a Change of Name to Shelby Lynn Patton CIV: 17CIV23-155 NOTICE OF HEARING FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a Verified Petition for Adult Name Change has been filed by the object and prayer of which is to change Petitioner’s name from Shelby Lynn Holmberg to Shelby Lynn Patton. On the 11th day of July, 2023 at the hour of 10:155 am said verified petition will be heard by this Court before the Honorable Patrick Smith Presiding, at the Court Room in the Davison (3rd floor) County Courthouse, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as is convenient for the court. Anyone may come and appear at that time and place and show reasons, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested. Dated this 2nd day of June, 2023 at Mitchell, South Dakota. /s/ Patrick Smith Circuit Court Judge ATTEST: .s. Barbara Mckean Clerk of Court By Willis, Allison Clerk/ Deputy Published 4times at the total approximate cost of $49.61 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 10, 17 & 24; July 1, 2023) 231329