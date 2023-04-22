STATE OF MICHIGAN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT- FAMI

STATE OF MICHIGAN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT- FAMILY DIVISION MARQUETTE COUNTY NOTICE OF HEARING TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FILE NO. 23-04789-AY In the matter of Elizabeth Marie Jones, adoptee TO: Randy Jones TAKE NOTICE: On Monday May 8, 2023 at 10:00 (EST) a.m., in the Probate courtroom, Marquette County Courthouse, 234 W Baraga Ave, Marquette, MI 49855, before Judge Cheryl Hill, probate court judge a hearing will be held on the PETITION TO TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. The law provides that you should be notified of this hearing. If you fail to appear at this hearing YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS MAY BE TERMINATED. If you choose to attend this hearing and you require special accommodations to use the court because of a disability or if you require a foreign language interpreter to help you fully participate in court proceedings, please contact the court immediately to make arrangements. Date: 4-17-23 /s/ Tierra Esterline Petitioner 206 Oak St. PO Box 53 Ishpeming, MI 49849 Telephone: 906-250-6558 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $13.98 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 22, 2023) 214878