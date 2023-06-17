SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUN

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUNCIL CHAMBERS, CITY HALL MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA June 12, 2023 5:00 P.M. PRESENT: Marty Barington, John Doescher, Kevin McCardle, Steve Rice, Dan Sabers, Jeffrey Smith, Susan Tjarks ABSENT: Dan Allen PRESIDING: Mayor Bob Everson CANVASS ELECTION RETURNS: The City Council canvassed the returns of the Municipal/School Election held on June 6, 2023. RESOLUTION: Moved by Barington, seconded by McCardle, to approve Resolution #R2023-43, Canvass Election Returns, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-43 WHEREAS, the members of the City Council of the City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, have convened on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of canvassing returns of the Municipal/School Election as provided by law, said election having been held on Tuesday, the 6th day of June, 2023 in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota. WHEREAS, only one nominating petition was filed for the following offices, as follows: Alderman, Ward 1 (three year term) Tim Goldammer Alderman, Ward 2 (three year term) John Doescher BE IT RESOLVED, that the following is a true and correct abstract of the returns of said election held on June 6, 2023. Alderman Ward 3 (three year term): Mike Bathke 317 Jason Bates 105 Kimberly Lofgren 235 Alderman Ward 4 (three year term): Susan Tjarks 505 Don Everson 476 NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the following named persons are hereby declared to be elected, and that the City Finance Officer is hereby directed to issue Certificates of Election for the positions of Alderman within the City of Mitchell, as follows: Alderman, Ward 1 (three year term) Tim Goldammer Alderman, Ward 2 (three year term) John Doescher Alderman, Ward 3 (three year term) Mike Bathke Alderman, Ward 4 (three year term) Susan Tjarks INTIATED MEASURE The following initiated measure was proposed by petition for submission to the voters. This initiated measure will not become effective unless approved by majority vote. “An Ordinance of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota to Undesignate Certain City-Owned Real Property as Park Land and for Codification of Such Action” City Attorney Explanation: State Law requires that if park land is no longer to be used for park purposes, then voters must approve the change of use of that park land at an election. The City owns eight (8) lots on the shores of Lake Mitchell which are undeveloped and situated between existing residences but are currently defined as parks. The initiated measure lists the eight (8) lots and provides that each would no longer be required to be used for park purposes. If approved, this would allow the eight (8) lots to be used for other purposes or sold. A vote “Yes” will allow the eight (8) city-owned lots to be sold or used for other purposes. A vote “No” will leave the status of the eight (8) city-owned lots as is. Yes 1,641 No 1,273 Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. ADJOURN: There being no further business to come before the meeting, Mayor Everson adjourned the meeting. __________________________ Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published once at the total approximate cost of $35.84 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 17, 2023) 234129