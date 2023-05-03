South Dakota Department of Human Service

South Dakota Department of Human Services Public Comment Notice The proposed Amendment to HOPE Waiver operated by the Division of Long Term Services and Supports is available for public comment for 30 days from May 1, 2023 to May 30, 2023. WHAT IS THE HOPE WAIVER? The HOPE Waiver is being amended, with an anticipated effective date of November 27th, 2023. The purpose of the HOPE Waiver is to provide home and community-based services to South Dakotans age 65 and older as well as individuals 18 years of age and older who have a qualifying disability, to allow them to remain at home or in the least restrictive environment available. WHO IS AFFECTED BY THE WAIVER RENEWAL? South Dakotans age 65 and older as well as individuals 18 years of age and older who have a qualifying disability that are currently eligible or become eligible for the HOPE Waiver. WHAT ARE THE PROPOSED CHANGES? The changes that have been included in the Waiver Amendment include: • The Level of Care criteria has been modified to more accurately identify individuals who are at risk for nursing facility placement. In this amendment, the current requirement of weekly mental health therapy is being replaced with the new requirement for continuing mental health services provided through the Comprehensive Assistance with Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) or Individualized and Mobile Program of Assertive Community Treatment (IMPACT) program and a need for waiver services to prevent nursing facility placement as documented by a mental health professional. • The process by which Level of Care determination and redeterminations are made has been updated. The Medical Review Team, which currently consists of a Nurse Consultant and an LTSS Specialist will be up- dated to consist solely of a Nurse Consultant employed by the Department of Human Services. The updates will be effective upon approval of South Dakota Administrative Rule, which is anticipated to be November 27th, 2023. WHERE CAN I LOOK AT THE WAIVER AMENDMENT? The Waiver Amendment can be viewed online at http://dhs.sd.gov/ltss/titlexix.aspx. Printed copies may be requested by contacting the Division of Long Term Services & Supports at 605-773-3656. HOW DO I MAKE A COMMENT? DHS appreciates your questions and comments. There are four ways to comment: 1) E-MAIL: hcbs@state.sd.us 2) MAIL: Caitlin Clarey, HCBS Program Manager, Division of Long Term Services & Supports, Department of Human Services, 2908 W. 11th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104 3) PHONE: LTSS: (605) 773-3656 4) PUBLIC HEARING: May 18th, 2023: 2:00-3:00 PM (CST). Conference Call #: 605-679-7263. Phone Conference ID: 702 011 148# Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $31.62 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 3, 2023) 219606