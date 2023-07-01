SECTION 00 1113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS F

SECTION 00 1113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FROM: THE OWNER (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS OWNER): Mitchell School District 17-2 821 N. Capital Mitchell SD, 57301 (605) 995-3010 AND THE ARCHITECT (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS THE ARCHITECT): Robin J. Miller Architect, Steve Thompson Project Manager, The Schemmer Associates 1300 W. 57th St. Suite 2 Sioux Falls, SD 57108 605-332-7850 DATE: January 19, 2022 TO: POTENTIAL BIDDERS Your firm is invited to submit an offer under seal to Owner for construction of a facility located at: 821 North Capital Mitchell, SD 57301 Before 2:00 pm local time on July 19, 2023, for: Project Description: Site demo, gymnasiums, site work, track/field areas. Rebid of alternates 2- 10 for bid packages #6 Masonry, #14 Gypsum Wall Systems, #18 Resilient Flooring, #26 Fire Suppression, #29 Electrical, and Technology Cabling alternates 1 and 2. Pre-Bid Conference: A formal pre-bid meeting will not be held. Bidding documents will be on display at the offices of construction plan rooms as listed in Section 00 0102 - Project Information of the specification manual. Bidding documents may be viewed at the office of the owner or the Construction Manager, Puetz Design + Build, available after June 28, 2023. Bidding documents may be obtained from Puetz Design + Build, from 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday, and upon depositing a fully refundable deposit of $350.00. Checks shall be made payable to Puetz Design + Build and mailed to Puetz Design + Build. If shipping is required, there will be a non-refundable fee required for each set shipped. The cost shall be determined by Puetz Design + Build, based on the size of the project. Checks for shipping shall be made out to Puetz Design + Build. Free downloadable plans and specifications are also available on Puetz Design + Build’s online plan room. Bid envelopes shall be marked “ High School” and include Bid Package # and bidder name. Fax and email bids will not be accepted. Bids that are mailed to Mitchell School District 17-2, shall be placed in 2 envelopes. The outer envelope to be used in the mailing process and to be opened at the school. The inner envelope to be used as the sealed bid envelope and is not to be opened until the day and time mentioned above. Mailing address: 821 N. Capital Mitchell, SD 57301, Attn. Theresa Kriese. Bids shall be accompanied by a bid bond equal to 10% of the total bid or a certified check, or cashier’s check or bank draft in the amount equal to 5% of the amount of the bid, plus any applicable alternates. Checks shall be made out payable to Mitchell School District 17-2. The full amount of the bid security shall be forfeited to the Owner if the successful bidder fails to enter into an agreement with the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to retain the Project 008835.001 Mitchell School District 17-2 High School bid security of the (3) three low bidders for a time not to exceed 60 calendar days from the date of the bid opening. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive informalities in bidding, or to accept the bid and/or alternates, which best serve the interest of the Owner. All applicable taxes shall be included in the Contractor’s bid amount. The project will require Davis Bacon wage scale on certain bid packages and bidders must be able to meet the requirements for ESSER funding. Wage scale and requirements are included in the specification manual. The successful bidders will enter into a contract with the Construction Manager, Puetz Design + Build. The Contract will be Puetz Design + Build Subcontract for Building Construction. A copy of the contract is included in the specification manual. Puetz Design + Build has entered into a Construction Management contract with the Mitchell School District. Puetz Design + Build will not bid on this portion of the project. END OF SECTION Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $71.41 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 1 & 8, 2023) 238050