REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROFESSIONAL E

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROFESSIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe’s (LBST), Environmental Protection Office (EPO) located in Lower Brule, South Dakota, is seeking a qualified environmental professional consultant firm to coordinate, direct, perform, and oversee clean-up activities related to six (6) burned sites. The U.S. EPA has accepted these sites as a Brownfields under a128 (a) Tribal Response Program Grant. Brownfields are defined under the January 11, 2002 Small Business Liability relief and Brownfields Revitalization Act as “…real property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance pollutant, or contaminant.” Proposed work must meet federal requirements for work funded by a U.S. EPA Grant. BACKGROUND The LBST is located in Lower Brule in central South Dakota along the Missouri River in Stanley and Lyman counties. The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe has a population of approximately 1,350 and a land area of 258,975 acres. The six (6) sites subject of this Request for Proposal (RFP) are also located in the community of Lower Brule. Each of the sites contain a burned out structure for a total of six (6) sites and structures to be cleaned up to meet tribal standards. These structures are more specifically located at: 1. Tony Goodlow Burned Trailer at -44.07614, -99.64754 2. Charles Flute Burned Home at - 44.07294, -99.58260 3.. Sandy Byington Burned Old House at - 44.07360, -99.58314 4. Brouse Burned Trailer at - 44.07602, -99.58495 5. Burned Duplex 1 at -44.07653, -99.58187 6. Burned Camper Mess at - 44.07317, -99.58158 Each structure was built prior to 1976 and are all assumed to contain asbestos and possibly lead-based paint. Additional sites for cleanup may be added at a later date by mutual agreement of the Tribe and the Consultant. SCOPE OF WORK The task to be completed under this RFP are directly related to the cleanup of six 6) burned structures and in general include the following: Task 1: No Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternative (ABCA) Evolution of Cleanup Alternatives Required Task 1 Deliverables: None Task 2: Community Outreach Participation Task 3: Quality Assurance Project Plan (QAPP) Task 3 Deliverables: Draft and Final QAPP Task 4: Site Cleanup Activities Task 4: Deliverables: Draft and Final Cleanup Plan and Report RESOURCE INFORMATION: You may request information of the Locations, maps and pictures of each site from the Lower Brule Environmental Office: (605) 473-0163 (605) 473-8056. The sites may visited upon request at the convenience of the Tribe. TRIBAL EMPLOYMENT RIGHTS ORDINANCE (TERO) The Contractor will comply with any TERO regulations. The Contractor will include 3% TERO cost for the project in the bid. The Contractor will pay the 3% cost to TERO and the details of the payment will be negotiated in the contract. SUBMITTAL REQUIREMENTS FIRMS INTERESTED IN PROVIDING PROFESSIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES ARE REQUESTED TO SUBMIT THE REQUIRED INFORMATION, PLEASE NOTE, ALL PROPOSALS RECEIVED BY THE LBST WILL BE CONFIDENTIAL AND BECOME PROPERTY OF THE LBST. Proposal must be submitted to LBST by 5:00 p.m. Central Time, June 23, 2023. Request to obtain a full copy of the Request for Proposal or questions regarding this proposal are required to be submitted by email or phone to Cedar Jandreau, Brownfields Coordinator at cedarj@LBST-EPO.org or 605-473-0163. Emails and voicemail will be checked daily for questions and will be answered within 24 hours (two working days) and posted to the EPO website, LBST-EPO.org on the Brownfields page. Deadline for questions is 5:00 pm Central Time, June 23 2023. Rejection Rights: The LBST retains the right to reject all proposals and re-solicit if deemed to be in their best interests. Selection is also dependent upon the negotiation of a mutually acceptable performance based contract with the successful consultant firm and readiness to enter into a binding agreement by June 30th 2023. Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $86.46 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 10 & 17, 2023) 231636