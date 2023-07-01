REQUEST FOR BIDS MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLL

REQUEST FOR BIDS MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLLEGE Materials for Student Built Houses Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Education, Mitchell School District 17-2 of Davison County, South Dakota, at the Office of CFO, Jared Hofer, 1800 East Spruce Street, Mitchell, South Dakota, until 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, for materials for student-built houses. Bids will be opened at 10:00 AM, read aloud, and tabulated at a public bid opening held at Mitchell Technical College, 1800 East Spruce Street, Mitchell, South Dakota. The bids will then be considered by the Board of Education at its next regular meeting. Copies of the specifications are on file at the office of the CFO at Mitchell Technical College, 1800 East Spruce Street, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301. Any questions regarding the specifications should be directed to Jared Hofer at (605) 995-7141 or jared.hofer@mitchelltech.edu Envelopes containing the bid must be sealed and marked “House #110 Materials” or “House #111 Materials”. Such bid envelopes must be delivered or mailed to the above address by July 19, 2023 - 10:00 AM. THE BOARD OF EDUCATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND TO WAIVE ANY IRREGULARITIES OR INFORMALITIES THEREIN. BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD Mitchell Technical College Davison County, South Dakota Mitchell, South Dakota 57301 Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $30.10 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 1 & 5, 2023) 238043