REQUEST FOR BIDS MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLL

REQUEST FOR BIDS MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLLEGE Surplus Auction Items Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Education, Mitchell School District 17-2 of Davison County, South Dakota at the Office of the CFO, Jared A. Hofer, 1800 East Spruce Street, Mitchell South Dakota, until 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 19, 2023, for a number of miscellaneous items. Bids will be opened at 10:30 AM, read aloud, and tabulated at a public bid opening held at Mitchell Technical College, 1800 East Spruce Street, Mitchell, South Dakota. The bids will then be considered by the Board of Education at its next regular meeting. A list of items for sale can be viewed at www.mitchelltech.edu/surplus. Items can be viewed at the Mitchell Tech campus by contacting the Business Office at 605.995.3022. Successful bidders will have five days to remove purchases from the Mitchell Tech campus. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the name/number of the item(s) you are bidding on plainly written on the outside. Such bid envelopes must be delivered or mailed and received to the above address by July 19th, 2023, at 10:30 AM. THE BOARD OF EDUCATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND TO WAIVE ANY IRREGULARITIES OR INFORMALITIES THEREIN. BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD Mitchell Technical College Davison County, South Dakota Mitchell, South Dakota 57301 Jared A Hofer CFO Published 4 times at the total approximate cost of $59.95 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 1, 5, 8 & 15, 2023) 238035