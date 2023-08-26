REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUN

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUNCIL CHAMBERS, CITY HALL MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA August 21, 2023 6:00 P.M. PRESENT: Marty Barington, Mike Bathke, John Doescher, Tim Goldammer, Kevin McCardle, Dan Sabers, Jeffrey Smith, Susan Tjarks ABSENT: PRESIDING: Mayor Bob Everson AGENDA: Moved by McCardle, seconded by Goldammer, to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a. City Council Minutes 1. City Council August 7, 2023. b. Committee Reports 1. Planning Commission July 24, 2023, 2. Planning Commission August 14, 2023 (unsigned), and 3. Community Services Advisory Board August 10, 2023. c. Department Reports 1. Sales Tax Collections (July), 2. Finance (July), 3. Building Permits (July), 4. Police (July), 5. Fire/EMS (July), 6. Code Enforcement (July), 7. Palace Transit (July), 8. Water (July), and 9. Airport (July). d. Automatic Supplements 1. Park-Sports Complexes in the amount of $398.00 from a donation of funds and 2. General-Fire in the amount of $4,239.46 from insurance proceeds. e. Raffle Permits 1. 301 Rodz with the drawing to be held on September 23, 2023 and 2. MTC Mavericks Rodeo Team with the drawing to be held on November 4, 2023. f. Approve Satisfaction of Mortgage with MADC. g. Set date of 1:30 p.m. on August 23, 2023 for bid opening for Airport Farm Ground and Pasture Leases. h. Set date of September 5, 2023 for hearing 1. On the application of El Rancherito Family Mexican Restaurant, 108 North Main Street for a new Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License and 2. On the application of El Rancherito Family Mexican Restaurant, 108 North Main Street for a new Retail (on-off sale) Wine and Cider License. i. Pay Estimates August 21, 2023 Pay Estimate #7 in the amount of $2,222.20 for Firesteel Creek NAWCA Grant Administration #2021-14 contracted to Steve Donovan, Pay Estimate #12 in the amount of $2,555.00 for West Harmon Utility Improvements #2021-16 contracted to Brosz Engineering, Pay Estimate #29 in the amount of $37,138.25 for North Wastewater Improvements #2021-31 contracted to HDR Engineering, Pay Estimate #22 in the amount of $110.00 for Recreation Center Fitness Room-Phase II #2021-50 contracted to Schemmer, Pay Estimate #1 in the amount of $216,000.00 for Fuel Storage Tanks #2021-51 contracted to Dockendorf Equipment, Pay Estimate #7 in the amount of $26,912.50 for Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements- South Plant-Phase II #2022-01 contracted to HDR Engineering, Pay Estimate #11 in the amount of $1,627.50 for Water & Wastewater Fee Analysis #2022-22 contracted to HDR Engineering, Pay Estimate #6 in the amount of $105,490.49 for Recreation Center Fitness Room #2022-50 contracted to Mueller Lumber Company, Pay Estimate #4 in the amount of $2,330.00 for Gun Range #2023-01 contracted to Civil Design, Pay Estimate #7 in the amount of $12,625.00 for Jetty & Marina Bike Trail contracted to Brosz Engineering, and Pay Estimate #1 in the amount of $36,769.00 for Concrete Bid #2023-04 contracted to Top Grade Concrete LLC. j. Approve Bills, Payroll, Salary Adjustments and New Employee Hires and Authorize Payment of Recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the Finance Officer. PAYROLL JULY 23, 2023 – AUGUST 5, 2023: City Council $3,615.68, Mayor $1,562.81, City Administrator $5,942.50, Administrative Boards $2,211.81, Attorney $4,938.27, Finance $13,579.22, Human Resources $3,975.10, Municipal Building $3,369.60, Information Technology $3,053.20, Police $70,611.47, Traffic $6,666.49, Fire $36,697.11, Street $32,722.27, Public Works $23,928.48, Cemetery $8,262.96, Library $17,763.65, Recreation & Aquatics $32,060.63, Recreation Center $14,922.88, Sports Complexes $19,574.40, Cadwell Concessions-$1,138.16, Parks $24,839.25, Supervision $6,081.70, E911 $24,809.91, MVP $536.26, Palace Transit $30,590.40, JVCC $1,279.86, Nutrition $4,328.67, Water Distribution $15,752.30, Sewer $13,049.21, Airport $2,868.48, Recycling Program $6,703.19, Waste Collection $7,437.07, Landfill $10,057.41, Corn Palace $31,897.87, Golf Course $7,382.73, Campground $2,276.40, Emergency Medical Services $33,281.45 NEW HIRES: CORN PALACE: Charles McCardle-$12.80, Tyson Sabers-$12.30 EMS: Brendan Poore-$24.738 GOLF: Patrick O’Gorman-$12.30, Terence Heisinger-$13.80 LIBRARY: Denise Van Meter-$11.30 PARKS: Jarell Grimes-$12.80 RECREATION CENTER: Macey Bohl-$11.80, Savannah Schmidt-$11.80 SPORTS COMPLEXES: Ian Vaughan-$12.80 TRAFFIC: Morgan Taylor-$22.412 SALARY ADJUSTMENTS: CEMETERY: Aaron Willis-$30.918 CORN PALACE: Kennedy Eldeen-$11.30, Kathy Hanks-$21.888, Tayla Liedtke-$11.30, Kayleigh Maus-$11.30, Jaylyn Sheesley-$11.30, Madisyn Sheesley-$11.80, Peightyn Sullivan-$11.30, Kadyn Turner-$11.30 LANDFILL: Clayton Moore-$29.815 LIBRARY: Jean Patrick-$29.787 PALACE TRANSIT: Jonathan Gamber-$21.338, Wanda Graves-$27.682 SPORTS COMPLEXES: Nolan Tegels-$22.692 STREET: Randall Hanten-$30.187, Pamela Punt-$25.709 WASTE WATER: Eugene Wagaman-$36.326 WARRANTS: A-Ox Welding Supply, Supplies-$66.05; Aaron Hieb, Reimbursement-$17.49; Accounts Management, Garnishment-$386.94; AFACME Council 65, Union Dues-$604.80; Agronomy Plus, Roundup-$140.00; Amazon Capital Services, Supplies-$235.17; Aqua-Pure, Supplies-$1,237.50; Aramark, Supplies-$131.00; ATV Holdings, LLC dba Mitchell Telecom, Utilities-$2,784.54; Auto Body Specialties, Supplies-$199.70; Avera Occupational Medicine, Physicals-$1,908.00; Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Supplies-$678.72; B-Y Water District, Utilities-$115,378.51; Bender’s Sewer Cleaning, Maintenance-$9,567.00; Big Daddy D’s, Contract Services-$2,311.40; Billy Lurken, Performance-$250.00; BNSF Railway, Permit-$120.00; Boyer Ford Trucks, Supplies-$333.76; Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band, Performance-$25,000.00; Brosz Engineering, 2021-16 P.E. #12-$15,180.00; Builders First Source, Supplies-$525.00; Butler Machinery, Supplies-$132.50; C&D Pedal Pulls, Entertainment-$510.00; Cadwell Sanford Deibert & Garry, Indoor Pool/Puetz-$288.00; Carquest Auto Parts, Parts-$28.99; Cary Muilenburg, 2023 South Dakota State Disc Golf Champion-$1,550.00; Central Electric, Utilities-$12,234.40; Chesterman, Supplies-$1,462.60; CHS Farmers Alliance, Supplies-$5,279.16; Civil Design, 2023-1 P.E. #4-$2,330.00; Commercial Asphalt/Spencer Quarries, Supplies-$2,914.16; Core & Main, Supplies-$6,455.48; Core-Mark Midcontinent, Supplies-$7,673.88; Corporate Translation Service, Translation Services-$137.65; County Fair, Contract Services-$1,105.50; Craig Kollasch, Transfer Fee Refund-$50.00; Culligan Water Mitchell, Rental-$52.00; Dakota Fluid Power, Supplies-$1,056.14; Dakota Pump, Supplies-$8,183.57; Dakota Supply Group, Supplies-$6,584.84; Daktronics, Equipment-$18,260.00; Daniel Fechner, Tree Program-$100.00; Darrington Water Conditioning, Rental-$106.95; Davison Rural Water Systems, Utilities-$40.90; Dean Knippling, Travel-$106.00; Department of Motor Vehicle, 2023 Freightliner Title-$53.40; Department of Social Services, Child Support-$921.22; Dick’s Towing, Towing-$675.00; Dimock Dairy, Supplies-$333.00; Ditch Witch Undercon, Repair-$260.61; Dockendorf Equipment, 2021-51 P.E. #1-$216,000.00; Dogwood Entertainment, Entertainment-$15,000.00; Elizabeth Morrison, Performance-$250.00; Ethan Coop Lumber, Supplies-$950.00; Fisher Scientific, Supplies-$2,398.92; Fortel Traffic, Supplies-$487.00; Forum Communications, Advertising-$770.58; Four 13, Entertainment-$40,000.00; G&R Controls, Repair-$150.00; Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn, Supplies-$1,735.20; Grainger, Supplies-$101.35; Great Western Tire, Repairs-$3,497.20; Guilty Pleasures Orchestra, Performance-$2,500.00; Hawkins, Supplies-$11,130.15; HDR Engineering, 2021-31 P.E. #29-$65,678.25; Henry Schein, Supplies-$528.90; Howes Oil, Supplies-$107,465.70; Ican, Advertising-$750.00; Ingram Library Services, Books-$556.69; Innovative Office Solution, Supplies-$53.33; Interstate Glass & Door, Maintenance-$66.33; Interstate Office Products, Supplies-$354.62; Jabr Trucking, Repair-$1,635.00; Jebro, Supplies-$40,350.41; John Badker, Travel-$106.00; Jones Supplies, Supplies-$2,125.66; Karter Kenis & The Smoking, Performance-$800.00; Kevin Roth, Uniforms-$58.50; Kim Ostbye, Supplies-$1,385.92; Kone Chicago, Maintenance-$892.56; Krohmer Plumbing, Supplies-$10.63; Lakeview Veterinary Clinic, July 2023 Management-$900.00; Larry’s I-90 Service, Maintenance-$736.11; Lawson Products, Supplies-$207.75; Leighton Family Farms, Supplies-$875.00; Lewis Family Drug, Supplies-$29.91; M&T Fire and Safety, Supplies-$605.00; McLeod’s Printing, Supplies-$627.91; Mebius Nursery & Landscaping, community projects-$13,000.00; Menard’s, Supplies-$1,171.68; Mettler Implement, Supplies-$799.99; Midcontinent Communication, Utilities-$241.25; Midcontinent Communication, Advertising-$2,262.20; Midwest Laboratories, Labs-$1,267.02; Midwest Oil, Supplies-$1,926.62; Midwest Turf & Irrigation, Supplies-$87.66; Mitchell Coed Softball, State Coed Softball-$2,500.00; Mitchell Concrete Product, Supplies-$1,043.10; Mitchell Convention & Visitors Bureau, Aug 2023 Funding-$20,800.00; Mitchell Iron & Supply, Supplies-$445.79; Mitchell Kiwanis Club, Sports Authority Program-$2,000.00; Mitchell United Way, United Way Deductions-$224.50; Mueller Lumber, 2022-50 P.E. #6-$105,490.49; Muth Electric, Supplies-$1,605.44; N-Able Solutions, Supplies-$9,860.68; Natural Formulations, Supplies-$277.24; New Tec, Supplies-$387.50; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Supplies-$543.96; Northwestern Energy, Utilities-$41,835.20; One Source The Background, Background Checks-$303.00; Outsound Productions, Festival Shows-$17,737.63; Overdrive, Books-$156.87; Overtime, Contract Services-$2,515.50; Palace Transit, Advertising-$360.00; Patti Haley, Refund-$2,000.00; Phil Baker, Performance-$850.00; Porter Distributing, Supplies-$177.20; Premier Pest Control, July Pest Control-$200.00; Public Health Laboratory, Labs-$141.00; Qualified Presort, Postage-$383.79; Rausch Granite, Maintenance-$165.00; Republic National Distribution, Supplies-$1,098.00; Rion, Supplies-$176.58; Runnings Supply, Supplies-$388.13; S&M Printing, Supplies-$50.25; Saga Communications of South Dakota, Advertising-$2,055.00; Santel Communications, Utilities-$106.16; Schemmer, 2021-50 P.E. #22-$110.00; Schoenfelder Portables, Rental-$2,120.00; South Dakota Department of Transportation, Supplies-$1,007.40; South Dakota Police Chiefs, Supplies-$570.00; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement Contributions-$57,107.66; South Dakota Supplemental Retirement, Supplemental Retirement-$2,744.50; South Dakota Supplemental Roth 457, Roth 457 Contributions-$1,246.00; South Dakota Waste Water, Registration-$390.00; Shah Software, Renewal-$23,993.00; Sherwin-Williams, Supplies-$2,997.26; South Dakota 811, Professional Service-$206.85; Standard Insurance, Life Insurance-$434.02; Staples, Supplies-$39.69; Steve Donovan, 2021-14 P.E. #7-$2,222.20; Stitchtogether, Supplies-$12.00; Sturdevants Auto Value Mitchell, Supplies-$3,169.45; Subway, Meals-$47.94; Summit Safety, Supplies-$1,475.31; Sun Gold Sports, Supplies-$2,205.00; Swedish Meatball, Performance-$650.00; Teamsters Local No. 120, Union Dues-$1,646.00; Tessier’s, Repair-$707.05; The Dugout, Contract Services-$1,377.00; Thomas L Price, Evaluations-$350.00; Thomson Reuters – West, Subscription-$800.80; Thune True Value & Appliance, Supplies-$72.82; TK Electric, Repair-$15,213.43; TMA Stores, Repair-$77.65; Top Grade Concrete, 2023-4 P.E. #1-$36,769.00; Transource, Supplies-$3,365.42; Two Way Solutions, Supplies-$143.91; Tyler Technologies, Software-$585.00; United Rentals (North America), Maintenance-$1,912.77; UPS Store #4227, Postage-$41.37; Verizon Wireless, Utilities-$860.06; Vern Eide Chevrolet GMC, Supplies-$984.94; Walmart/Capital One, Supplies-$37.06; Wheelco Brake & Supply, Supplies-$1,125.93; Ellwein Brothers, Supplies-$966.20; Ellwein Brothers, Supplies-$1940.00. Members present voting aye: Barington, Bathke, Doescher, Goldammer, McCardle, Sabers, Smith, Tjarks. Members present voting nay: none. Motion carried. CITIZENS INPUT: Mitchell resident, Stewart Hanson, discussed concerns with happenings at the last City Council meeting involving Friends of Firesteel and a possible special elction. Mitchell resident, Rube Adam, spoke regarding the $680,000 Lakeview Golf project. Police Chief Mike Koster stated there had been several phone calls with concerns regarding the peddler’s permit issued to Southwestern Advantage. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: Moved by Goldammer, seconded by McCardle, for the City Council to recess and sit as the Board of Adjustment. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of Rodney & Mardi Deinert for a side yard corner variance of 8” vs 20’ to rebuild a garage in the same place that was struck by a vehicle and had to be demolished located at 401 South Wisconsin Street, legally described as Lot 1, Block 20, Railroad Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The property is zoned R2 Single Family Residential. The Planning Commission recommended approval of said application. Moved by Goldammer, seconded by Tjarks, to approve said application. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of Bradley Bauer for a conditional use permit to operate a home occupation-gun repair shop located at 189 South Harmon Drive, legally described as Lot 95, Indianhead Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The property is zoned RL Lake Residential District. The Planning Commission recommended approval of said application. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Sabers, to approve said application. Motion carried. Moved by Goldammer, seconded by Sabers, to set date for September 5, 2023 on the application of Alysha Gray for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential daycare located at 212 West 14th Avenue, legally described as Lots 9 and 10, Block 14, Capital Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. Motion carried. Moved by Goldammer, seconded by Sabers, for the Board of Adjustment to adjourn and the City Council to reconvene in regular session. Motion carried. HEARING: It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application to transfer RW-6530 Retail (on-off sale) Wine and Cider License from Meyers Oil Co Inc. dba Dakota Sunset Shell, 1524 West Havens Avenue to Dakota Sunset LLC dba Dakota Sunset LLC, 1524 West Havens Avenue. Notice of hearing has been given and affidavit of publication is on file. Moved by Sabers, seconded by Bathke, to approve said application. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application to transfer PL-4695 Package (off sale) Liquor License from Meyers Oil Co Inc. dba Dakota Sunset Shell, 1524 West Havens Avenue to Dakota Sunset LLC dba Dakota Sunset LLC, 1524 West Havens Avenue. Notice of hearing has been given and affidavit of publication is on file. Moved by Sabers, seconded by McCardle, to approve said application. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application to transfer RB-2838 Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License from Meyers Oil Co Inc. dba Dakota Sunset Shell, 1524 West Havens Avenue to Dakota Sunset LLC dba Dakota Sunset LLC, 1524 West Havens Avenue. Notice of hearing has been given and affidavit of publication is on file. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Goldammer, to approve said application. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of Bulls Eyes and Birdies dba Bulls Eyes and Birdies, 1307 North Main Street for a new Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License. Notice of hearing has been given and affidavit of publication is on file. This license does not include video lottery. Moved by Goldammer, seconded by McCardle, to approve said application. Motion carried. CONSIDER APPROVAL: Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Smith, to approve the Special Event Permit for DWU Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday, September 16, 2023 without a crossing guard from Mitchell Police. Motion carried. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Sabers, to approve a 15-minute parking sign from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 401 North Main Street along 4th Avenue for Lifequest. Motion carried. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Goldammer, to approve Amendment #2 to Agreement #A2021-19 with Infrastructure Design Group for Mitchell Watermain Distribution System in the amount of $165,555.00. Motion carried. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Smith, to approve Agreement #A2023-34, Professional Services related to the Jetty and Dock Construction Project #2023-03 with Shive-Hattery in the amount of $49,300.00. Motion carried. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Bathke, to approve Agreement #A2023-35, Airport Boiler Replacement Project #2023-31 with Krohmer Plumbing in the amount of $22,175.00. Motion carried. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Bathke, to approve Agreement #A2023-36, Corn Palace Service Agreement with the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce for 2024 and 2025. Goldammer voting nay. Motion carried. RESOLUTIONS: Moved by McCardle, seconded by Goldammer, to approve Resolution #R2023-61, A Resolution of Intent to Create Business Improvement District #4, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-61 A RESOLUTION OF INTENT TO CREATE BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #4. WHEREAS the City Council for the City of Mitchell, South Dakota did previously establish the boundaries of proposed Business Improvement District #4 (BID 4) pursuant to Resolution R2023-54 passed in regular session on August 7, 2023; and WHEREAS the Board for such proposed business improvement district did meet on August 15, 2023 and recommend the adoption of a proposed ordinance creating BID 4 within the boundaries previously established and upon such terms and conditions presented in the proposed ordinance; and WHEREAS South Dakota law requires the passage of a Resolution of Intent prior to the creation of a business improvement district. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council for Mitchell, South Dakota that: 1. That the proposed BID 4 consists of the area previously established by and is described as that property within the City boundaries which is zoned and used for hotel, motel, or lodging establishment excluding any hotel, motel, or lodging establishment with less than 28 rooms, unless the hotel or motel elects to be included within the district. (An initial list of the qualifying properties shall be maintained by the Finance Officer). 2. A public hearing shall be held by the City Council for Mitchell, South Dakota on October 2, 2023 at 6 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers at which time all parties for or against the creation of this new business improvement district may appear and be heard as provided by law. 3. Within the district, the following public facilities, improvements, and activities to be made or maintained are proposed to take place: The enhancement, expansion, marketing and promotion of visitor facilities, events, attractions and activities benefiting the city and its hotels, motels, and lodging establishments located within BID 4 consistent with the purposes set forth in SDCL 9-55-3. 4. The revenue to support the items described in Section 3 shall be raised as follows: Each property located within the BID (“BID Properties”) will be subject to an occupational tax. The occupational tax will be in the amount of $2.00 per occupied night imposed upon the hotels, motels, or lodging establishments in the district based upon rooms rented to transient guests. This occupation tax shall be fair, equitable and uniform as to class. No occupational tax may be imposed on any transient guest who has been offered a room by a hotel, motel, or lodging establishment on a complimentary basis whereby no fee or rent is charged for such room. Additionally, no occupational tax may be imposed on any transient guest who stays 28 days or more consecutive nights. SUCH METHOD OF RAISING REVENUE SHALL BE FAIR AND EQUITABLE. 5. The following costs are estimated for the items described in Section 3 and shall be paid by the following method: The proposed costs for eligible improvements, facilities, and activities within the district are estimated to exceed all revenue generated by the tax. Such revenue shall be subject to budgetary recommendation by the BID 4 board and appropriation by the City Council. 6. The finance officer shall provide written notice of the hearing by mailing a complete copy of the resolution of intent to each owner of taxable property as shown on the property tax roll for the proposed district. In addition, a complete copy of the resolution of intent shall also be mailed to the occupant of each address located in the proposed district. Such mailing shall be completed at least thirty (30) days prior to the time of hearing. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. Moved by Sabers, seconded by Goldammer, to approve Resolution #R2023-62, Plat of Lots 8A and 8B, Block 6 of Woodland Heights First Addition, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-62 WHEREAS, it appears that the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, did duly consider and did recommend the approval and adoption of the hereinafter described plat, at its meeting held on the 14th day of August, 2023; and WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOTS 8A & 8B, BLOCK 6 OF WOODLAND HEIGHTS FIRST ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF LOT 3, CRANE’S ADDITION IN THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 34, T 103 N, R 60 W THE 5TH P.M., CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, prepared by Paul J Reiland, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the master plan adopted by the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law; THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota that the plat of LOTS 8A & 8B, BLOCK 6 OF WOODLAND HEIGHTS FIRST ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF LOT 3, CRANE’S ADDITION IN THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 34, T 103 N, R 60 W THE 5TH P.M., CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Paul J Reiland, be and the same is approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail. Bathke abstained. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Goldammer, to approve Resolution #R2023-63, Designating a Director and Alternate Director for the Dakota Mainstem Board of Directors, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-63 A RESOLUTION DESIGNATING A DIRECTOR AND ALTERNATE DIRECTOR FOR THE DAKOTA MAINSTEM BOARD OF DIRECTORS WHEREAS the City of Mitchell recognizes the importance of effective representation on the Dakota Mainstem Board of Directors; and WHEREAS the Dakota Mainstem Bylaws allow a designated Director and Alternate Director from the City of Mitchell to ensure active participation and representation; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City hereby designates the following individuals to serve as Director and Alternate Director for the Dakota Mainstem Board of Directors: Joseph Schroeder, Public Works Director-City Engineer. The Director shall serve as the primary representative of the City of Mitchell on the Dakota Mainstem Board of Directors and shall have the authority to attend meetings, vote, and participate in decision-making processes on behalf of the City. Jon Vermeulen, Utility Superintendent. The Alternate Director shall serve as a backup representative for the City of Mitchell on the Dakota Mainstem Board of Directors and shall have the authority to attend meetings, vote, and participate in decision-making processes when the Director cannot fulfill their duties or in their absence. Further, be it resolved that the Director and Alternate Director are authorized to communicate with the City Council regarding matters concerning the Dakota Mainstem Board of Directors, provide updates on the board’s activities, and seek input or guidance as necessary. This resolution shall take effect immediately upon its adoption. It shall remain in force until it is amended, repealed, or superseded by subsequent resolution of the City Council. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. ADJOURN: There being no further business to come before the meeting, Mayor Everson adjourned the meeting. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $247.33 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 26, 2023)