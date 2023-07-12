REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUN

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUNCIL CHAMBERS, CITY HALL MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA July 5, 2023 6:00 P.M. PRESENT: Marty Barington, Mike Bathke, John Doescher, Tim Goldammer, Kevin McCardle, Dan Sabers, Jeffrey Smith, Susan Tjarks ABSENT: PRESIDING: Mayor Bob Everson Prior to the City Council meeting, Mayor Everson issued the Oath of Office to City Council Members: Ward 1-Tim Goldammer, Ward 2-John Doescher, Ward 3-Mike Bathke, Ward 4-Susan Tjarks. Council Member Smith is present by phone. ELECTION OF PRESIDENT AND VICE-PRESIDENT OF COUNCIL: Mayor Everson called for nominations for President and Vice-President of the City Council. Moved by Barington, seconded by Sabers, to nominate Kevin McCardle as President. Members present voting aye: Barington, Bathke, Doescher, Goldammer, Sabers, Smith, Tjarks. Members present voting nay: none. McCardle abstained. Motion carried. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Sabers, to nominate Marty Barington as Vice-President. Members present voting aye: Bathke, Doescher, Goldammer, McCardle, Sabers, Smith, Tjarks. Members present voting nay: none. Barington abstained. Motion carried. AGENDA: Moved by Tjarks, seconded by McCardle, to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a. City Council Minutes 1. City Council June 20, 2023. b. Committee Reports 1. Planning Commission June 12, 2023 and 2. Planning Commission June 26, 2023 (unsigned). c. Mayoral Appointments to Boards & Committees 1. Chamber of Commerce, Liaison-Mike Bathke, 2. Community Services Board-Liaison-John Doescher, 3. Corn Palace Events & Entertainment Board, Board Member-Jeff Smith, 4. Golf & Cemetery Board, Ex Officio-Tim Goldammer, 5. Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Liaison-John Doescher, 6. Library Board of Trustees, Board Member-Susan Tjarks, 7. Mitchell Area Development Corporation, Liaison-Jeff Smith, 8. Mitchell Main Street & Beyond, Liaison-Dan Sabers, 9. Park & Recreation Board, Liaison-Susan Tjarks, 10. Planning Commission, Ex Officio-John Doescher, and 11. Sports & Events Authority Committee, Committee Member-Kevin McCardle. d. Raffle Permits 1. Fire & Iron with the drawing to be held on September 8, 2023, 2. Mitchell Baseball with the drawing to be held on August 12, 2023, 3. VFW Post 2750 with the drawing to be held on September 23, 2023, 4. Mitchell Ducks Unlimited with the drawing to be held on October 7, 2023, and 5. Abbott House with the drawing to be held on October 30, 2024. e. Declare items surplus to be sold on Purple Wave-Golf/Cemetery. f. Change Order #1 for 200-400 Blocks of East 10th Utility Upgrade Project #2022-02 increasing the contract amount by $4,380.68 to First Rate Excavate, Inc, adjust contract amount to $166,998.70. g. Set date of July 17, 2023 for hearing on the application of the VFW Post 2750 for a Special Event Liquor License at Horseman Sports Arena for August 11-12, 2023 for the Shoot-Out by the Lake. h. Pay Estimates July 5, 2023 Pay Estimate #14 in the amount of $10,186.22 for West Side Water Tower #2021-03 contracted to SPN & Associates, Pay Estimate #14 in the amount of $44,721.22 for Lake Mitchell-Phase II #2021-20 contracted to Barr Engineering, Pay Estimate #6 in the amount of $35,984.40 for Livesay Lane Utilities #2021-25 contracted to Infrastructure Design Group, Pay Estimate #27 in the amount of $35,784.49 for North Wastewater Improvements #2021-31 contracted to HDR Engineering, Pay Estimate #17 in the amount of $2,478.75 for Highway 37 Utility Design #2021-45 contracted to SPN & Associates, Pay Estimate #18 in the amount of $3,977.50 for Highway 37 Utility Design #2021-45 contracted to SPN & Associates, Pay Estimate #19 in the amount of $1,018.75 for Highway 37 Utility Design #2021-45 contracted to SPN & Associates, Pay Estimate #5 in the amount of $6,141.25 for Wastewater Treatment Plant-Phase II #2022-01 contracted to HDR Engineering, Pay Estimate #4 in the amount of $20,089.55 for 200-400 Blocks of East 10th #2022-02 contracted to First Rate Excavating, Pay Estimate #10 in the amount of $1,194.50 for 1st & Main/7th & Main Signals #2022-08 contracted to HR Green, Pay Estimate #2 in the amount of $68,476.00 for Paving & Overlay #2022-15 contracted to Commercial Asphalt, Pay Estimate #10 in the amount of $1,802.50 for Water & Wastewater Fee Analysis #2022-22 contracted to HDR Engineering, Pay Estimate #5 in the amount of $2,520.65 for Canal Bridge #2022-36 contracted to SD Department of Transportation, Pay Estimate #3 in the amount of $7,302.27 for North Harmon Sanitary Sewer Outfall #2023-06 contracted to SPN & Associates, Pay Estimate #1 in the amount of $70,474.00 for Paving & Overlay #2023-15 contracted to Commercial Asphalt, Pay Estimate #4 in the amount of $1,942.50 for Ohlman & South Harmon Lift Station #2023-16 contracted to SPN & Associates, and Pay Estimate #2 in the amount of $1,060.00 for Cadwell Booster Station #2023-19 contracted to SPN & Associates. Approve Bills, Payroll, Salary Adjustments and New Employee Hires and Authorize Payment of Recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the Finance Officer. PAYROLL JUNE 11, 2023 – JUNE 24, 2023: City Council $3,615.68, Mayor $1,562.81, City Administrator $6,092.50, Administrative Boards $2,211.81, Attorney $4,938.27, Finance $13,558.93, Human Resources $3,975.10, Municipal Building $3,369.59, Information Technology $3,015.52, Police $73,429.47, Traffic $7,599.57, Fire $39,470.65, Street $32,069.45, Public Works $24,583.01, Cemetery $5,887.48, Library $17,580.17, Recreation & Aquatics $34,517.49, Recreation Center $15,453.27, Sports Complexes $19,405.50, Cadwell Concessions-$1,692.56, Parks $25,445.86, Supervision $6,081.70, E911 $22,998.02, MVP $536.26, Palace Transit $29,612.64, JVCC $1,527.09, Nutrition $4,196.32, Water Distribution $17,534.42, Sewer $12,065.10, Airport $2,868.48, Recycling Program $7,981.19, Waste Collection $6,769.07, Landfill $10,461.29, Corn Palace $32,009.18, Golf Course $8,399.85, Campground $1,590.00, Emergency Medical Services $35,219.91 NEW HIRES: CAMPGROUND: William Karl-$14.30, Yvonne Karl-$14.30 PUBLIC WORKS: Jonathon Thurman-$27.306 RECREATION & AQUATICS: Treyson Schulz-$14.30, Kenna Soulek-$10.80 RECREATION CENTER: Hallie Carlson-$13.30, Cynthia Gerlach-$12.80, Kane Grajkowske-$12.80, Emma Hegg-$12.80, Morgan Hoffman-$13.30, Sophie Parsons-$12.80, Broden Schulz-$13.30, Joseph Tegethoff-$13.80 TRAFFIC: Gavyn Erickson-$14.30 SALARY ADJUSTMENTS: POLICE: Daniel Kopfmann-$34.149 RECYCLING: Travis Platt-$25.070, Troy Sipes-$27.011 SPORTS COMPLEXES: Roger Prewett-$27.323 TERMINATIONS: GOLF COURSE: Zachary Hakinson TRAFFIC: Jonathon Horton WARRANTS: 3D Security, Service Call-$380.00; A&B Business Solutions, Contract Services-$4,797.01; AAA Collections, Pre collection letters-$5.00; AAA Lawn Care and Maintenance, Service-$2,639.00; Accounts Management, Garnishment-$365.18; Agronomy Plus, Supplies-$335.00; Al’s Engraving, Supplies-$17.90; Amazon Capital Services, Supplies-$461.04; American Garage Door, Supplies-$325.00; Angie Fillaus, Refund Water-$50.00; Aramark, Service-$186.64; AT&T Mobility - Palace Transit, Utilities-$489.26; AT&T Mobility, Utilities-$1,199.78; Austin Resick, Reimbursement-$46.75; Avera Occupational Medicine, Testing-$1,610.00; Baker & Taylor, Book-$182.98; Barr Engineering, 2021-20 P.E. #PH2-14-$44,721.22; Bierschbach Equipment & Service, Supplies-$1,548.00; Big Daddy D’s, Contract Services-$6,276.40; Blackstone Publishing, Audiobooks-$145.55; Boyer Ford Trucks, Supplies-$2,608.26; C&B Operations, Supplies-$620.13; CDW Government, Supplies-$192.94; Center Point Large Print, Books-$94.08; Central Electric, Utilities-$772.07; Charlie’s Shoe Repair, Repair-$47.50; CHR Solutions, Postage-$3,488.24; CHS Farmers Alliance, Supplies-$5,281.13; City of Mitchell, Car Wash-$702.61; City of Mitchell, Golf Course Deductions-$644.93; City of Mitchell, Recreation Deductions-$941.53; City of Sioux Falls, Water Tests-$29.00; Clean Sweep, Supplies-$592.00; Clubhouse Hotel & Suites, Travel-$347.44; Commercial Asphalt/Spencer Quarries, 2022-15 P.E. #2-$138,950.00; Core & Main, Supplies-$4,379.01; Core-Mark Midcontinent, Supplies-$7,241.78; Craig Stucky, Supplies-$1,200.00; Dakota Fluid Power, Supplies-$2,429.46; Dakota Pump & Control, Maintenance-$2,142.47; Dakota Supply Group, Repair-$1,290.35; Dakota Wesleyan Track, Programming Services-$1,637.00; Dakota Wesleyan University, Programming Services-$760.00; Davison County, Election-$2,812.62; Davison County Register of Deeds, Copies-$11.00; Degen Stump Removal, Ash Tree Removal-$1,600.00; Department of Motor Vehicle, 2022 Ford F-550 Title and Registration-$15.00; Department of Social Services, Child Support-$921.22; Dimock Dairy, Supplies-$270.00; Dr. Matthew Schafer, Contract Services-$1,500.00; Dakota Wesleyan Baseball, Programming Services-$3,155.00; Ed Anderson, District #3-Roof Repair-$4,800.00; Elfstrand’s Ace Hardware, Supplies-$27.98; Elliott Equipment, Supplies-$634.70; Environmental Equipment & Service, Supplies-$102.99; Environmental Resource, Supplies-$464.83; Eric Hieb, Contract Services-$9,237.84; Etix, Ticketing Fees-$118.10; Eurofins Environment Testing, Labs-$3,034.00; First Dakota National Bank, Antach/MHA TID #19-$11,796.17; First National Bank Omaha, Loan Payment-$15,954.72; First Rate Excavate, 2022-2 P.E. #4-$20,089.55; Forum Communications, Advertising-$1,326.22; Fox Paint & Blinds, Supplies-$105.55; Grainger, Supplies-$213.12; Great Western Tire, Repair-$1,626.60; Hawkins, Supplies-$50.00; HDR Engineering, 2021-31 P.E. #27-$43,728.24; Henry Schein, Supplies-$224.54; Hohbach Electric, Maintenance-$655.07; HR Green, 2022-8 P.E. #10-$1,194.50; Infrastructure Design Group, 2021-25 P.E. #6-$35,984.40; Ingram Library Services, Books-$829.20; Innovative Office Solution, Supplies-$41.50; Insurance Benefits, Liability Renewal-$2,432.70; Interstate Office Products, Supplies-$643.17; James Montgomery, Election-$25.00; James Zard, Reimbursement-$194.78; Jason Dicus, Reimbursement-$69.93; Jean Nelson, Tree-$24.44; Jones Supplies, Supplies-$1,745.90; Kimball-Midwest, Supplies-$379.40; Larry’s I-90 Service, Repair-$25.00; Leighton Family Farms, Supplies-$1,097.00; Lyla Jerke, Election-$25.00; Make It Mine Designs, Advertising-$225.00; Mary Ellen Jepsen, Election-$25.00; McLeod’s Printing, Supplies-$920.48; Mebius Nursery & Landscaping, Supplies-$3,050.00; Melissa & David Schwalm, Bid District #3-Phase 2 Tuck Point-$4,800.00; Menard’s, Supplies-$1,293.50; Michael Bathke, Alderman Technology Stipend-$500.00; Microsoft, Online Services-$910.00; Midcontinent Communication, Utilities-$169.60; Midstates Equipment & Supply, Rental-$7,295.00; Midwest Fire & Safety, Inspection-$323.00; Midwest Turf & Irrigation, Supplies-$500.15; Mitchell Iron & Supply, Supplies-$177.12; Mitchell United Way, United Way Deductions-$224.50; Mobotrex, Supplies-$215.00; Mueller Lumber, Supplies-$65.54; Muth Electric, Repair-$3,036.00; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Supplies-$6,350.33; Northwestern Energy, Utilities-$21,360.21; Overdrive, Supplies-$3,277.82; Paulson Sheet Metal, Supplies-$210.00; Pepsi Cola, Supplies-$1,843.98; Peterbilt of Sioux Falls, Supplies-$442.23; Powerphone, Supplies-$2,961.58; Pro-Vision Solutions, Supplies-$1,250.75; Public Health Laboratory, Testing-$195.00; Qualified Presort, Postage-$483.88; Quick Med Claims, Monthly Services-$4,848.53; Rain Out, Supplies-$559.90; Redi Towing, Ambulance Tow-$468.00; Runnings, Supplies-$1,792.22; Sanford Health Center for Prehospiati care and Simulation, Training-$1,579.00; Schmucker, Paul, Nohr 2021-3 P.E. #14-$27,965.99; Scott Supply, Supplies-$79.50; South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Boiler Fee-$300.00; South Dakota Department of Transportation-$2022-36 P.E. #5-$3,511.45; South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, Insurance-$2,021.25; South Dakota Redbook Fund, Training-$1,623.00; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement Contributions-$57,879.74; South Dakota Supplemental Retirement, Supplemental Retirement-$2,679.50; South Dakota Supplemental Roth 457, Roth 457 Contributions-$1,258.50; Sherwin-Williams, Supplies-$1,251.36; Siteone Landscape Supply, Supplies-$2,914.51; Snap-On, Supplies-$239.45; Sodak Sports, Repair-$34.32; Stan Houston Equipment, Supplies-$225.60 ; Staples, Supplies-$176.61; Sturdevants Auto Value Michell, Supplies-$1,917.33; Subway, Meals-$47.94; Sun Gold Sports, Supplies-$2,885.53; Sunshine Filters of Pinellas, Supplies-$381.88; Thune True Value & Appliance, Supplies-$400.96; Tiffany Albertson, Refund Water-$50.00; Tim Goldammer, Alderman Technology Stipend-$500.00; Tim Montana and The Shrednecks, Entertainment-$3,750.00; TK Electric, Repair-$71.43; TMA Stores, Supplies-$1,157.46; Traffic Control, Supplies-$7,620.00; Transource, Parts-$212.62; UPS Store #4227, Postage-$131.44; Verizon Wireless, Utilities-$1,115.52; Vern Eide Chevrolet Buick, Police Towing-$295.00; Vern Eide Ford Lincoln, Supplies-$434.30; Walmart/Capital One, Supplies-$181.03; Wanda Kobes, Election-$25.00; Wholesale Electronics, Supplies-$92.23; Williams Drones, Pasture Grass Spraying-$1,500.00; South Dakota State Treasurer, Sales Tax Payment-$28,247.38. Members present voting aye: Barington, Bathke, Doescher, Goldammer, McCardle, Sabers, Smith, Tjarks. Members present voting nay: none. Motion carried. CITIZENS INPUT: Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway updated the City Council about the happenings at the Corn Palace, including the farmer’s market, decorating of the outside, and festival vendors and entertainment. RESOLUTION: Moved by Sabers, seconded by Bathke, to approve Resolution #R2023-53, A Resolution Declaring Necessity and Expediency for Issuance of Revenue Bonds, Calling an Election, Therefore and Hiring Professionals in Connection Therewith and amending the election date to June 4, 2024, as follows: RESOLUTION NO. R2023-53 RESOLUTION DECLARING NECESSITY AND EXPEDIENCY FOR ISSUANCE OF REVENUE BONDS, CALLING AN ELECTION THEREFORE AND HIRING PROFESSIONALS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH. BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, as follows: 1. Declaration of Necessity. It is hereby found, determined and declared that it is necessary and expedient for this City of Mitchell (the “City”) to borrow money by issuing its revenue bonds in an amount not exceeding $25,000,000 payable upon such term and at such rate or rates as may be determined by the City Council, the proceeds of which will be used to finance city improvements, including the lake Mitchell project, and financing costs of issuance, if so approved by the voters. The City further finds that it is necessary to have the debt count for constitutional debt purposes in the additional 10% debt limit under Article 13 Section 4 of the South Dakota Constitution. 2. Election. The question of authorizing the issuance of such bonds shall be submitted to the qualified electors of the City at a bond election which is to be held on the 4th day of June 2024, between the hours of 7:00 o’clock a.m. and 7:00 o’clock p.m. The question shall be in substantially the following form: SHALL THE CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, ISSUE ITS REVENUE BONDS IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $25,000,000, BEARING INTEREST SUCH RATES AND PAYABLE UPON SUCH TERM AS MAY BE DETERMINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL, FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING FUNDS FOR CITY IMPROVEMENTS, INCLUDING THE LAKE MITCHELL PROJECT, AND PAYING THE COSTS OF ISSUANCE? SHALL THE ABOVE PROPOSITION BE APPROVED AND THE BONDS ISSUED? 3. Polling places and Judges. Polling places and judges and clerks for said election shall be selected according to South Dakota Law. 4. Voter Registration Deadline. The Finance Officer is hereby authorized and directed to give notice of voter registration and deadline therefore, as required by law. The deadline for voter registration shall not be less than fifteen (15) days prior to the election. The Finance Officer shall give notice of the availability of registration officials and state when registration will be terminated and the effect of a failure to have registered. Such notice shall be published in official newspapers of the City at least once each week for (2) two consecutive weeks, the last publication to be not less than (10) ten nor more than (15) fifteen days before the deadline for registration. 5. Notice of Election. The Finance Officer is hereby authorized and directed to give notice of bond election, said notice to be published in the official newspaper for the City, once each week for two (2) successive weeks before said date of election. The second notice shall be published not less than four (4) days nor more than ten (10) days before the election. 6. Ballots. The Finance Officer is authorized and directed to cause printed ballots to be prepared for use at said election in substantially the form on file with the Finance Officer and to publish with the second notice of election. 7. Canvass. Said election shall be held and conducted and the votes cast thereat shall be counted, certified and canvassed according to law, and the City Council shall meet at the regular meeting room in Mitchell, South Dakota, in the City for the purpose of canvassing the results within six (6) days of the election. 8. Hiring of Professionals. Meierhenry Sargent LLP of Sioux Falls, South Dakota is hereby designated as bond counsel for this issue. The Mayor and Finance Officer are authorized to execute such documents as are necessary to carry out the intent of this paragraph. Members present voting aye: Bathke, Doescher, Goldammer, McCardle, Sabers. Members present voting nay: Barington, Smith, Tjarks. Motion carried. RECONSIDER ACTION: Moved by Sabers, seconded by McCardle, to override mayoral veto and reconsider action to award bid for Golf Course Improvements Project #2023-02. Members present voting aye: Barington, Goldammer, McCardle, Sabers, Smith. Members present voting nay: Bathke, Doescher, Tjarks. Motion failed. Council Member Smith has left the meeting. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Goldammer, for the City Council to recess and sit as the Board of Adjustment. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of Jodi Hofer for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential daycare located at 314 East 10th Avenue, legally described as Lot 10, Block 8, DA Scott’s First Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The property is zoned R2 Single Family Residential District. The Planning Commission recommended approval of said application. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Sabers, to approve said application. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of Jennifer Gerfen for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential daycare located at 1026 North Langdon Street, legally described as the West 81’ of Lot 5, Block 4, DA Scott’s Second Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The property is zoned R4 High Density Residential District. The Planning Commission recommended approval of said application. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Goldammer, to approve said application. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of Bailey Week for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential daycare located at 308 South Mentzer Street, legally described as Lots 7 and 8, Block 9, Applegate Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The property is zoned R4 High Density Residential District. The Planning Commission recommended approval of said application. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Barington, to approve said application. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of Aaron Pemrick for an alley variance of 7’ vs 16’ for an overhead garage door parallel to the alley for a garage addition located at 209 East 7th Avenue, legally described as Lot 4, Block 7, Rowley’s 1st Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The property is zoned NS Neighborhood Shopping District. The Planning Commission recommended approval of said application. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Sabers, to approve said application. Motion carried. Moved by Goldammer, seconded by Barington, for the Board of Adjustment to adjourn and the City Council to reconvene in regular session. Motion carried. HEARING: It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of the Exchange Club of Mitchell for a Special Event Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License located at Cadwell Park for August 2-13, 2023 for the State Amateur Baseball Tournament. Notice of hearing has been given and affidavit of publication is on file. Moved by Sabers, seconded by McCardle, to approve said application. Motion carried. CONSIDER APPROVAL: Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Bathke, to approve the purchase of Curbtender Project #2023-30 off of the Sourcewell contract from Sanitation Products in the amount of $308,893.00. Motion carried. Moved by Sabers, seconded by Bathke, to approve the Special Event Permit for Shoot-Out by the Lake on Friday, August 11th and Saturday, August 12th, 2023. Motion carried. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by McCardle, to approve Agreement #A2023-24, GeoComm Dispatch Map Software Contract from June 1, 2023-May 31, 2026. Motion carried. RESOLUTIONS: Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Goldammer, to approve Resolution #R2023-50, A Resolution in Support of an Application for Financial Assistance to the South Dakota Housing & Development Authority by Mitchell Area Housing Inc, for the Ridgeview on Foster Housing Project, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-50 RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF AN APPLICATION FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BY MITCHELL AREA HOUSING INC. FOR THE RIDGEVIEW ON FOSTER HOUSING PROJECT. WHEREAS, Mitchell Area Housing Inc. has shared preliminary plans for the public infrastructure of Ridgeview on Foster and desires assistance from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority for the propose of providing housing development in South Dakota by providing grants and loans for housing infrastructure, and WHEREAS, these above referenced plans have been presented and have shown to satisfy the requirements of the City of Mitchell, and WHEREAS, the City of Mitchell confirms that there is capacity for adequate water supply, water treatment facilities, and wastewater treatment facilities available to support this public infrastructure project, and WHEREAS, the proposed public infrastructure will be added to the ownership and ongoing maintenance responsibility by the City of Mitchell, and WHEREAS, the City of Mitchell by way of this resolution hereby approves of this proposed housing infrastructure project. Bathke voting nay. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Barington, to approve Resolution #R2023-51, Plat of Lot A-2, a Subdivision of Lot A-1 of N. Boyden First Addition, a Subdivision of the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 23, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-51 WHEREAS, it appears that the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, did duly consider and did recommend the approval and adoption of the hereinafter described plat, at its meeting held on the 26th day of June, 2023; and WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOT A-2, A SUBDIVISION OF LOT A-1 OF N. BOYDEN FIRST ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SE ¼ OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 23, T 103 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the master plan adopted by the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law; THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota that the plat of LOT A-2, A SUBDIVISION OF LOT A-1 OF N. BOYDEN FIRST ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SE ¼ OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 23, T 103 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, be and the same is approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. ORDINANCE: Moved by McCardle, seconded by Barington, to place Ordinance #O2023-05, Amending South Point Village Planned Development District on first reading. Motion carried. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Barington, to go into Executive Session as permitted by SDCL 1-25-2(3) Legal. Motion carried. Mayor Everson declared the board out of executive session at 7:11 p.m. and the City Council to reconvene in regular session at 7:12 p.m. ADJOURN: There being no further business to come before the meeting, Mayor Everson adjourned the meeting. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $110 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 12, 2023)