REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUN

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUNCIL CHAMBERS, CITY HALL MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA June 5, 2023 6:00 P.M. PRESENT: Dan Allen, Marty Barington, John Doescher, Kevin McCardle, Steve Rice, Dan Sabers, Jeffrey Smith, Susan Tjarks ABSENT: PRESIDING: Mayor Bob Everson AGENDA: Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Rice, to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a. City Council Minutes 1. City Council May 15, 2023. b. Committee Reports 1. Planning Commission May 8, 2023 and 2. Planning Commission May 22, 2023 (unsigned). c. Automatic Supplements 1. Park Fund-Sports Complexes in the amount of $500.00 from grant funds, 2. Park Fund-Recreation Center in the amount of $660.00 from grant funds, 3. Park Fund-Recreation Center in the amount of $1,150.00 from grant funds, 4. Park Fund-Recreation Center in the amount of $971.45 from grant funds, 5. General Fund-Police in the amount of $5,883.45, and 6. General Fund-Police in the amount of $486.40. d. Raffle Permit 1. Twin Rivers Old Iron Assoc with the drawing to be held on September 10, 2023, 2. Mitchell Masonic Building Assoc with the drawing to be held on September 1, 2023, and 3. Davison County Democrats with the drawing to be held on October 23, 2023. e. Declare items surplus to be sold on Purple Wave-Sports Complex. f. Declare items surplus to be sold on Purple Wave-Fire/EMS. g. Special Event Permit for Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Community Mixer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. h. Special Event Permit for Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party on Thursday, August 3, 2023. i. Volunteer board appointment of Sarah Beckstrom to the Community Service Board to fill an unexpired term to run June 1, 2023-June 30, 2024. j. Approval of Gas and Fuel Quotations Howe’s Oil Company On Road Diesel-#2 Requested Gallons: 1,500 Bid Gallons: 1,500 Price per Product: $2.940 Total Bid: $4,410.00 Unleaded Gas-10% ethanol Requested Gallons: 6,000 Bid Gallons: 6,000 Price per Product: $2.795 Total Bid: $16,770.00 Total Bid: $21,180.00 k. Pay Estimates June 5, 2023 Pay Estimate #19 in the amount of $32,323.48 for Ground Storage Tank #2020-20 contracted to Infrastructure Design Group, Pay Estimate #20 in the amount of $913.50 for Ground Storage Tank #2020-20 contracted to Infrastructure Design Group, Pay Estimate #1 in the amount of $454,594.50 for West Side Water Tower #2021-03 contracted to H&W Contracting, Pay Estimate #13 in the amount of $6,107.80 for West Side Water Tower #2021-03 contracted to SPN & Associates, Pay Estimate #2 in the amount of $140,475.00 for Firesteel Ducks Unlimited #2021-18 contracted to Wetlands America Trust, Pay Estimate #13 in the amount of $48,065.25 for Lake Mitchell-Phase II #2021-20 contracted to Barr Engineering, Pay Estimate #1 in the amount of $289,549.80 for Livesay Lane Improvements #2021-25 contracted to H&W Contracting, Pay Estimate #26 in the amount of $36,826.01 for North Wastewater Improvements #2021-31 contracted to HDR Engineering, Pay Estimate #8 in the amount of $1,818.50 for North Wastewater Improvements #2021-31 contracted to GeoTek Engineering, Pay Estimate #15 in the amount of $2,443.75 for Highway #37 Utility Design #2021-45 contracted to SPN & Associates, Pay Estimate #16 in the amount of $897.50 for Highway #37 Utility Design #2021-45 contracted to SPN & Associates, Pay Estimate #19 in the amount of $486.43 for Recreation Center Fitness Room #2021-50 contracted to Schemmer, Pay Estimate #20 in the amount of $110.00 for Recreation Center Fitness Room #2021-50 contracted to Schemmer, Pay Estimate #9 in the amount of $1,262.50 for Water & Wastewater Fee Analysis #2022-22 contracted to HDR Engineering, Pay Estimate #9 in the amount of $971.25 for South Lake Estates Development #2022-23 contracted to SPN & Associates, Pay Estimate #4 in the amount of $2,805.65 for Canal Bridge #2022-36 contracted to SD Department of Transportation, Pay Estimate #5 in the amount of $8,075.00 for Jetty & Marina Bike Trail #2023-03 contracted to Brosz Engineering, Pay Estimate #2 in the amount of $5,927.80 for North Harmon Sanitary Sewer Outfall #2023-06 contracted to SPN & Associates, and Pay Estimate #3 in the amount of $5,635.08 for Ohlman & South Harmon Lift Station #2023-16 contracted to SPN & Associates. l. Approve Bills, Payroll, Salary Adjustments and New Employee Hires and Authorize Payment of Recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the Finance Officer. PAYROLL APRIL 30, 2023 – MAY 13, 2023: City Council $3,615.68, Mayor $1,562.81, City Administrator $6,092.50, Administrative Boards $2,211.81, Attorney $4,938.27, Finance $13,569.08, Human Resources $3,975.10, Municipal Building $3,369.60, Information Technology $3,015.52, Police $76,122.17, Traffic $4,426.96, Fire $37,269.61, Street $29,880.22, Public Works $21,680.52, Cemetery $7,674.03, Library $17,861.71, Recreation & Aquatics $6,442.01, Recreation Center $18,935.71, Sports Complexes $12,575.48, Cadwell Concessions-$734.39, Parks $17,349.90, Supervision $6,081.69, E911 $22,617.42, MVP $536.27, Palace Transit $28,901.10, JVCC $1,642.56, Nutrition $4,314.44 Water Distribution $13,937.30, Sewer $14,919.71, Airport $2,868.49, Recycling Program $7,247.56, Waste Collection $6,351.77, Landfill $11,259.59, Corn Palace $20,383.39, Golf Course $7,956.78, Emergency Medical Services $33,472.91 PAYROLL MAY 14, 2023 – MAY 27, 2023: City Council $3,615.68, Mayor $1,562.81, City Administrator $5,942.50, Administrative Boards $2,211.81, Attorney $4,938.27, Finance $13,853.34, Human Resources $3,975.10, Municipal Building $3,369.60, Information Technology $3,053.81, Police $71,131.40, Traffic $4,559.20, Fire $46,876.63, Street $31,676.12, Public Works $21,680.51, Cemetery $9,593.48, Library $17,893.16, Recreation & Aquatics $7,388.84, Recreation Center $16,942.90, Sports Complexes $13,541.11, Cadwell Concessions-$682.53, Parks $21,782.61, Supervision $6,081.70, E911 $23,264.40, MVP $536.26, Palace Transit $28,917.16, JVCC $1,700.60, Nutrition $4,314.42 Water Distribution $15,104.25, Sewer $12,348.68, Airport $2,868.48, Recycling Program $6,941.06, Waste Collection $6,390.85, Landfill $10,618.10, Corn Palace $20,456.37, Golf Course $8,648.23, Campground $614.40, Emergency Medical Services $42,954.35 NEW HIRES: CADWELL CONCESSIONS: Evan Doorn-$10.80, Cella Nath-$12.80, Jaylie Rients-$11.30, Mya Tupper-$11.30, Lara Widstrom-$11.30 CAMPGROUND: Cindy Doop-$12.80 CORN PALACE: Dakota Becker-$13.30, Landon Bigge-$11.80, Sage Bohn-$13.30, Gavyn Degen-$13.30, Porter Geppert-$11.80, Gavin Hinker-$11.80, Kellan Larson-$11.30, Noah Larson-$11.80, Charles McCardle-$12.80, Morgan Schneider-$15.00, Reese Sievert-$14.30, Brenden Wantoch-$11.80, EMS: Carter Star-$19.616, Mark White-$24.738 FINANCE: Emily Moody-$20.304 FIRE: Kevin Glover-$19.616 GOLF: Zachary Hakinson-$12.30, Patrick McGeough-$12.30 LANDFILL: Jesse Thuringer-$23.546 PARKS: Erin Dewald-$12.30, Arnold Eldeen-$13.30, Joni Hofer-$12.30, Skylar Hofer-$12.30, Ronald Jirsa-$14.80, Arden Lemke-$22.412, John Mortimore-$12.30, Emalea Nelson-$12.30, Phillip Schleich-$10.80, Gabriel Schneider-$10.80, Shalaki Soukup-$12.30, Vernon Stanga-$12.80, POLICE: Ryan Erickson-$25.048 RECREATION & AQUATICS: Lauren Anderson-$14.30, Estella Bullis-$14.30, Elizabyth Clement-$11.30, Allison Gukeisen-$14.30, Kadence Halvorson-$14.30, Khasidy Hodge-$12.80, Jager Juracek-$10.80, Joan Lubben-$13.30, Avery Moschell-$10.80, Reegan Nydam-$14.30, MacKenzie Stange-$14.30, Addisen Vander Wilt-$10.80, Emma Vermeulen-$11.80 RECREATION CENTER: Grace Baysinger-$12.80, Camden Groepper-$12.80, Kadence Halvorson-$12.30, Bailey Henkel-$11.80/$14.30, Delana Henkel-$14.30, Morgan Hoffman-$12.80, Kassedy Knippling-$12.80, Eva Vaughan-$11.30, Tya Weidman-$13.30, Tristen Zimmer-$12.80 SPORTS COMPLEXES: Hudson Borgan-$12.80, Hudson Haley-$12.30, Austin Kerr-$13.30, Timothy McCain-$14.80, Carter Miller-$12.80, Steele Morgan-$12.80, Seth Muth-$12.80, Peyton Nash-$13.30, Sean Pinkerton-$12.80, Esten Schlimgen-$12.80, Karter Sibson-$12.30, Landen Soulek-$12.80, Landon Sudbeck-$12.80, Ian Vaughan-$12.80, SALARY ADJUSTMENTS: FIRE: Cole Palmer-$20.109 LIBRARY: Michele DeVries-$29.805 PARKS: Tyler Vetch-$24.753 POLICE: Patrick Marler-$34.149 RECREATION CENTER: Christina Cranny-$25.392 STREET: James Zard-$23.553 TRAFFIC: Jonathan Horton-$22.975 WASTE COLLECTION: Michael Dufek-$29.815, Travis Hohrman-$25.055 WATER DISTRIBUTION: Kevin Sibson-$28.715 TERMINATIONS: FIRE: Ben Vanden Hoek POLICE: Curtis French RECREATION & AQUATICS: Ashley Zimmer RECREATION CENTER: Lauren Bruinsma, Marissa Gehrke, Abbey Grajkowske, Brooke Parker, Emerson Smith, Jayda Walton SPORTS COMPLEXES: William Campbell, Daniel Dobesh, Tiffany Hatwan, Drew Kitchens, Jensen Maeschen, Olivia Nockels, Kaylee Nygaard, Tanner Puetz, Ian Vaughan WASTEWATER: Loren Skinner WARRANTS: A&B Business Solutions, Contract-$4,094.29; A-Ox Welding Supply, Supplies-$108.82; AAA Collections, Collection Fee-$168.03; Accounts Management, Garnishment-$829.57; Advance Auto Glass, Repair-$50.00; Advance Auto Parts, Supplies-$15.18; Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Professional Service-$190.00; AFLAC, Aflac Withholding-$10,366.83; AFLAC Group, Critical Care-$526.02; AFSCME Council 65, Union Dues-$1,058.40; AIA Corporation, Supplies-$202.30; Al’s Engraving, Supplies-$5.95; All Flags, Supplies-$136.95; Amazon Capital Services, Shipping-$1,469.07; American Garage Door, Supplies-$105.00; Aqua-Pure, Supplies-$1,125.00; Aramark, Mat Cleaning-$327.34; AT&T Mobility, Utilities-$1,199.78; Automatic Building Control, Alarm Monitoring-$9,435.73; Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota, Supplies-$317.00; Avera Occupational Medicine, Physicals-$2,893.00; Backdraft Training Solutions, Travel-$2,000.00; Bailey Metal Fabricators, Supplies-$364.36; Baker & Taylor, Books-$956.37; Barr Engineering, 2021-20 P.E. #PH2-13-$48,065.25; Beers & Gears Mtn Bike Race, Sports Authority Promotion-$2,000.00; Bender’s Sewer Cleaning, Maintenance-$699.00; Berntsen International, Supplies-$891.39; Bierschbach Equipment & Service, Supplies-$1,756.85; Big Daddy D’s, Contract Services-$3,996.20; Blackstone Publishing, Audiobook-$96.00; Brookings Powersports, Supplies-$2,533.00; Brosz Engineering, 2023-3 P.E. #5-$8,075.00; Buhl’s Drycleaners and Linen, Service-$17.95; C & B Operations, Supplies-$1,970.47; Cadwell Sanford Deibert & Garry, Indoor Pool-$120.00; Carquest Auto Parts, Supplies-$288.65; Casey Tegethoff, Training-$14.00; CDW Government, Supplies-$2,831.98; Central Electric, Utilities-$780.79; Century Link, Utilities-$13.55; Chesterman, Supplies-$252.70; CHR Solutions, Billing Service-$3,436.81; CHS Farmers Alliance, Supplies-$3,012.35; City of Mitchell, Golf Course Deductions-$1,786.06; City of Mitchell, Recreation Deductions-$1,888.20; CK Bicycles & Locks, Maintenance-$680.00; Commercial Asphalt/Spencer Quarries, Supplies-$11,904.84; Core & Main, Supplies-$275.70; Core-Mark Midcontinent, Supplies-$4,107.77; Corn Palace, Supplies-$266.25; Cortrust Bank, Hohn TID#21-$10,718.82; County Fair, Supplies-$118.46; Dak Tech, Supplies-$4,645.00; Dakota Fluid Power, Supplies-$3,181.16; Dakota Pro Striping, Maintenance-$6,022.97; Dakota Pump, Supplies-$908.75; Dakota Supply Group, Supplies-$213.86; Daktronics, Supplies-$30,816.00; Dale Star, Reimbursement-$350.00; Darrington Water Conditioning, Rental-$43.05; Data443 Risk Mitigation, Supplies-$243.75; Davison County, Fees Collect-$306,258.93; Dean Knippling, Meals-$14.00; Delta Dental Plan of South Dakota, Dental Insurance-$15,326.31; Department of Agriculture, 2004-RLA-303-Loan 2-$27,939.28; Department of Motor Vehicle, Title, Plate, Registration-$53.40; Department of Social Services, Child Support-$1,842.44; Dice Benefits Consulting, Consulting Fee-$1,011.00; Dimock Dairy, Supplies-$183.00; Doug’s Custom Paint & Body, Repairs-$727.41; Elfstrand’s Ace Hardware, Supplies-$35.97; Emergency Education, Training-$210.00; Environmental Equipment & Service, Supplies-$302.69; Eric Hieb, Contract Service-$8,808.55; Etix, Box Office Fees-$2,737.15; Fastenal, Supplies-$267.98; First Dakota National Bank, Indoor Aquatic Center-$403,264.87; First National Bank Omaha, Cash Back Redemption-$17,401.76; Forum Communications, Advertising-$798.36; Galls, Supplies-$632.09; Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn, Supplies-$734.40; Geotek Engineering & Testing, 2021-31 P.E. #8-$1,818.50; Golden West Technologies, Maintenance-$50.00; Grainger, Supplies-$191.63; H&W Contracting, 2021-25 P.E. #1-$744,144.30; Hawkins, Supplies-$4,862.41; HDR Engineering, 2021-31 P.E. #26-$38,088.51; Henry Schein, Supplies-$191.46; Howes Oil, Supplies-$18,478.82; Hydro-Klean, Manhole Rehabilitation-$1,750.00; ICAN, Advertising-$750.00; Infrastructure Design, 2020-20 P.E. #19-$33,236.98; Ingram Library Services, Books-$557.69; Innovative Office Solution, Supplies-$245.98; Intellipro Security, Surveillance Systems-$1,307.50; International Code Council, Membership-$1,472.10; Interstate Glass & Door, Maintenance-$1,825.00; Interstate Office Products, Supplies-$86.83; Iverson Chrysler Center, Rental-$69.95; Jacki Larson, Reimbursement-$70.05; James Valley Landscape Solutions, Supplies-$1,305.51; Jamie Van Zee, Reimbursement-$200.00; JCL Solutions, Supplies-$426.07; John Adamo, Bid Dist #3 Grant-Tuck Point-$1,975.35; John Badker, Travel-$74.00; Jones Supplies, Supplies-$2,046.47; Kone Chicago, Maintenance-$892.56; Krohmer Plumbing, Maintenance-$1,700.98; Larry’s I-90 Service, Supplies-$583.56; Leighton Family Farms, Supplies-$877.60; Ludens, Trailer-$5,350.00; M&M Greenhouse, Supplies-$95.00; Make It Mine Designs, Supplies-$90.00; Marilyn Jansen, Uniforms-$109.92; McLeod’s Printing, Supplies-$1,307.69; Medical Waste Transport, Medical Waste-$133.67; Mega Wash, Service-$10.00; Menard’s, Supplies-$2,369.74; Microsoft Corporation, Online Services-$910.00; Midcontinent Communication, Utilities-$8.00; Midwest Fire & Safety, Inspection-$1,397.34; Midwest Oil, Supplies-$586.71; Millennium Recycling, Single Stream Fee-$1,668.05; Minnesota Valley Testing, Supplies-$121.00; Mitchell Animal Rescue, Management Fee-$350.00; Mitchell Concrete Product, Supplies-$300.00; Mitchell Exchange Club, Fireworks Allocation-$10,000.00; Mitchell Iron & Supply, Supplies-$310.20; Mitchell United Way, United Way-$449.00; Mount Vernon School District, Contract Services-$126.00; Mueller Lumber, Supplies-$69.64; Muth Electric, Maintenance-$823.20; N-Able Solutions, Software-$156.14; Napa Central, Supplies-$250.83; Nick Russell, Refund-$430.00; Norby Golf Course Design, Improvements-$11,400.00; North Central Seed, Supplies-$250.00; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Supplies-$13,472.62; Northwestern Energy, Utilities-$27,181.93; Office of Weights & Measures, Inspection Fees-$206.00; Oster Consulting, Professional Development-$6,500.00; Paulson Sheet Metal, Supplies-$838.27; Pepsi Cola, Supplies-$482.82; Porter Distributing, Supplies-$66.45; Premier Pest Control, Contract Services-$400.00; Premier Specialty Vehicles, Supplies-$155,893.53; Prestige Flag, Supplies-$143.83; Public Health Laboratory, Labs-$310.00; Qualified Presort, Postage-$411.07; Quick Med Claims, Monthly Contract-$3,895.89; R Place Kennel, Training-$100.00; Ray O’Herron, Supplies-$1,900.00; Riddell all American Sport, Supplies-$1,977.95; RMB Environmental Laboratory, Lab Fees-$600.00; Runnings Supply, Supplies-$2,028.63; S&M Printing, Supplies-$265.00; Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, 2023 Allocation-$20,000.00; Schemmer Associates, 2021-50 P.E. #19-$596.43; Schmucker, Paul, Nohr, 2021-3 P.E. #13-$22,963.98; Schoenfelder Portables, Rental-$500.00; Scott Supply, Supplies-$75.99; South Dakota Department of Transportation, 2021-39 P.E. #6-$2,812.02; South Dakota Jamboree, Sports Authority promotion-$3,000.00; South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, Insurance-$198.07; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement Contributions-$113,637.04; South Dakota Supplemental Retirement, Supplemental Retirement-$30,893.80; South Dakota Supplemental Roth 457, Roth 457 Contributions-$2,517.00; Sherwin-Williams, Supplies-$3,051.26; Sign Pro. Service-$845.13; Siteone Landscape Supply, Supplies-$527.33; Standard Insurance Company, Life Insurance-$2,258.62; Standard Insurance Company, Life Insurance-$428.09; Staples, Supplies-$501.07; Sturdevants Auto Value Mitchell, Supplies-$2,712.00; Subway, Meals-$55.93; Sun Gold Sports, Service-$60.00; Teamsters Local No. 120, Union Dues-$1,529.00; Thomas Holleman, Travel-$173.63; Thune True Value & Appliance, Supplies-$991.30; TMA Stores, Repair-$283.41; Top Grade Concrete, Supplies-$720.41; Traffic Control, Supplies-$826.00; Travis Platt, Reimbursement-$61.95; Tri M Tunes, Supplies-$1,000.00; Tristian Johnson, Reimbursement-$25.00; Tritech Software Systems, Annual Fee-$29,418.37; True North Steel, Supplies-$3,316.50; Two Way Solutions, Supplies-$2,553.63; Tyler Technologies, Licenses-$7,058.67; Van Diest Supply, Supplies-$4,168.00; Verizon Wireless, Utilities-$360.09; Vern Eide Ford Lincoln, Supplies-$1,304.69; Voorhees Plumbing, Maintenance-$178.57; Walmart/Capital One, Supplies-$124.86; Wells Fargo Bank, Pepsi - TID #14-$28,722.23; Wetlands America Trust, 2021-18 P.E. #2-$140,475.00; Wheelco Brake & Supply, Supplies-$571.76; William Lutjen, Reimbursement-$80.99; Ellwein Brothers, Supplies-$579.20; Wageworks, Expense Posting-$11084.31; South Dakota State Treasurer, Sales Tax Payment-26,719.66; US Bank, Loan Payments-$203,520.42. Members present voting aye: Allen, Barington, Doescher, McCardle, Rice, Sabers, Smith, Tjarks. Members present voting nay: none. Motion carried. CITIZENS INPUT: Council Member McCardle stated he had many calls concerning the gnats and when the City would spray. After speaking with the Parks Department, McCardle learned that the fogging doesn’t work on the gnats. Council Member Tjarks congratulated Mitchell Main Street & Beyond on the wonderful First Friday’s event held on June 2nd. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: Moved by Rice, seconded by Allen, for the City Council to recess and sit as the Board of Adjustment. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of Arlen Schuh for a front yard variance of 0’ vs 35’ to replace a shed that was damaged due to a snowstorm located at 1511 West 5th Avenue, legally described as Lots 4 thru 9 and vacated alley. Block 28, Home Park Original, Davison County, South Dakota. The property is zoned TWC Transportation Warehousing and Commercial District. The Planning Commission recommended approval of said application. Moved by Allen, seconded by McCardle, to approve said application. Motion carried. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Barington, to set date for June 20, 2023 on the application of Habitat for Humanity for a rear yard variance of 16’ vs 25’ and front yard variance of 18’ vs 25’ for construction of a house with a rear deck and front porch located at 505 South Langdon Street, legally described as Lot 81A of Overlook Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. Motion carried. Moved by Allen, seconded by McCardle, to set date for June 20, 2023 on the application of The Flower Shop for a conditional use permit to operate a medical cannabis dispensary located at 100 North Main Street, legally described as Lot 7, Block 12, Original Plat of Town (now City) of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. Motion carried. Moved by Rice, seconded by Barington, to set date for June 20, 2023 on the application of Corn Palace Stampede Inc for a conditional use permit to operate rodeo grounds located on North Ohlman Street north of Industrial Road, legally described as Lot 1 in the South ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 33, T 104 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., said lot formerly within the boundaries of the Mitchell Municipal Airport, Mitchell, South Dakota. Motion carried. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Rice, for the Board of Adjustment to adjourn and the City Council to reconvene in regular session. Motion carried. REVIEW: Representatives of Condrey & Associates, Inc presented an overview of the results of the 2023 Compensation & Classification Review. HEARING: It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application to transfer RB-3833 Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License from Marco’s Pizza, 605 South Sanborn Boulevard to MG Oil Company dba Jokerz Casino Mitchell, 716 North Rowley. Notice of hearing has been given and affidavit of publication is on file. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Rice, to approve said application. Barington abstained. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of the Corn Palace Stampede Inc for a Special Event Liquor License located at 5951 Airport Road for July 15 & 16 for the Chili Cook-Off. Notice of hearing has been given and affidavit of publication is on file. Moved by Sabers, seconded by Allen, to approve said application. Motion carried. CONSIDER APPROVAL: Moved by McCardle, seconded by Sabers, to approve the applications for renewal of Malt Beverage Licenses. Motion carried. Moved by Sabers, seconded by Rice, to approve the Special Event Permit for Sudz Casino Race Recognition Car Show on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Motion carried. Moved by Allen, seconded by Tjarks, to approve Perpetual Easement for Ohlman Street ditch with Thomas J. & Maureen K. Scott. Motion carried. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Tjarks, to approve Perpetual Easement for Ohlman Street ditch grading with LHM, LLC. Motion carried. Moved by Sabers, seconded by Barington, to approve Amendment #1 to Agreement #A2023-09, Engineering Services with SPN & Associates for Cadwell Booster Station in the amount of $4,000.00 for a total contract of $10,700.00. Motion carried. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Smith, to approve Agreement #A2023-22, Recycling Transfer Station Grant with SDDANR. The grant was awarded for 37.4% of approved costs and is not to exceed $1,000,000.00. Motion carried. Moved by Sabers, seconded by Tjarks, to approve Agreement #A2023-21, TID #30 Developer’s Agreement for Sharpstone. Motion carried. Moved by Sabers, seconded by McCardle, to approve Agreement #A2023-23, Sharpestone Deuce, LLC Developer’s Agreement. Motion carried. RESOLUTIONS: Moved by Allen, seconded by Smith, to approve Resolution #R2023-38, Plat of Lot B. of M. and S. Miiller’s First Addition, a subdivision of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 32, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-38 WHEREAS, it appears that the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, did duly consider and did recommend the approval and adoption of the hereinafter described plat, at its meeting held on the 22nd day of May, 2023; and WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOT B OF M. AND S. MIILLER’S FIRST ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE NE ¼ OF NW ¼ OF SECTION 32, T 103 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the master plan adopted by the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law; THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota that the plat of LOT B OF M. AND S. MIILLER’S FIRST ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE NE ¼ OF NW ¼ OF SECTION 32, T 103 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, be and the same is approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Smith, to approve Resolution #R2023-39, Plat of Lot 1, Block 5 of Circle K Ranch Second Addition, a subdivision of the South ½ of the NE ¼ of Section 6, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-39 WHEREAS, it appears that the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, did duly consider and did recommend the approval and adoption of the hereinafter described plat, at its meeting held on the 22nd day of May, 2023; and WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOT 1, BLOCK 5 OF CIRCLE K RANCH SECOND ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SOUTH ½ OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 6, T 103 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the master plan adopted by the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law; THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota that the plat of LOT 1, BLOCK 5 OF CIRCLE K RANCH SECOND ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SOUTH ½ OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 6, T 103 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, be and the same is approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. Moved by Rice, seconded by Sabers, to approve Resolution #R2023-40, Plat of Lot 2-AB of Circle K Ranch Third Addition, a subdivision of Government Lots 3, 4, and 5, the SE ¼ of the NW ¼, and the West ½ of the NE ¼, all in Section 6, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M. Davison County, South Dakota, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-40 WHEREAS, it appears that the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, did duly consider and did recommend the approval and adoption of the hereinafter described plat, at its meeting held on the 22nd day of May, 2023; and WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOT 2-AB OF CIRCLE K RANCH THIRD ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF GOVERNMENT LOTS 3, 4 AND 5 IN THE SE ¼ OF THE NW ¼ AND THE WEST ½ OF THE NE ¼, ALL IN SECTION 6, T 103 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the master plan adopted by the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law; THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota that the plat of LOT 2-AB OF CIRCLE K RANCH THIRD ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION OF GOVERNMENT LOTS 3, 4 AND 5 IN THE SE ¼ OF THE NW ¼ AND THE WEST ½ OF THE NE ¼, ALL IN SECTION 6, T 103 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, be and the same is approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Allen, to approve Resolution #R2023-41, Plat of Tract 1 of Charles & Diana, Land & Cattle Addition, in the SE ¼ and the SE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 6, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-41 WHEREAS, it appears that the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, did duly consider and did recommend the approval and adoption of the hereinafter described plat, at its meeting held on the 22nd day of May, 2023; and WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of TRACT 1 OF CHARLES & DIANA, LAND & CATTLE ADDITION, IN THE SE ¼ AND THE SE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 6, T03 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, prepared by Thomas Lynn Week, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the master plan adopted by the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law; THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota that the plat of TRACT 1 OF CHARLES & DIANA, LAND & CATTLE ADDITION, IN THE SE ¼ AND THE SE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 6, T03 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Thomas Lynn Week, be and the same is approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail. There being no further business to come before the meeting, Mayor Everson adjourned the meeting. _________________________ Michelle Bathke Finance Officer