REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUN

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL COUNCIL CHAMBERS, CITY HALL MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA April 17, 2023 6:00 P.M. PRESENT: Dan Allen, Marty Barington, John Doescher, Kevin McCardle, Steve Rice, Dan Sabers, Jeffrey Smith, Susan Tjarks ABSENT: PRESIDING: Mayor Bob Everson AGENDA: Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Rice, to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a. City Council Minutes 1. City Council April 3, 2023. b. Committee Reports 1. Planning Commission March 27, 2023, 2. Planning Commission April 10, 2023 (unsigned), 3. Golf/Cemetery Board February 13, 2023, 4. Park Board March 9, 2023, 5. Historic Preservation Commission January 26, 2023, and 6. Historic Preservation Commission April 6, 2023 (unsigned). c. Department Reports 1. Sales Tax Collections (March), 2. Finance (March), 3. Building Permits (March), 4. Police (March), 5. Fire/EMS (March), 6. Water (March), and 8. Airport (March). d. MADC Quarterly Report e. Raffle Permit 1. Area Community Theatre with the drawings to be held on May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14, 2023, 2. VFW Post 2750 with the drawings to be held every Tuesday between May 9 and December 26, 2023, 3. Mitchell Friends of NRA with the drawing to be held September 16, 2023, and 4. VFW District 7 with the drawing to be held on April 14, 2024. f. Declare items surplus to be sold on Purple Wave. g. Purchase of Track Loader with Snowblower from Sourcewell Contract for $68,060.64 h. Volunteer Board Appointments 1. Dennis Thompson to the Park & Recreation Board to fill an unexpired term to run April 17, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and 2. Adam Schultz to the Park & Recreation Board to fill an unexpired term to run April 17, 2023 to June 30, 2024. i. Change Order #1-Final for Dailey Lift Station Project #2020-30 decreasing the contract amount by $38,986.44 to H&W Contracting, adjust contract amount to $1,335,791.00. j. Set date of April 24, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. for bid opening for Rock Chip Supply Project #2023-10. k. Set date of April 24, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. for bid opening for Petroleum Product Supply Project #2023-13. l. Set date of April 24, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. for bid opening for Paving & Overlay Project #2023-15. m. Set date of May 1, 2023 for hearing 1. On the application of the Corn Palace Stampede Inc for a Special Event Liquor License located at the Horseman’s Sports Arena for July 13-16, 2023 for the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo, 2. On the application to transfer RL-28511 Retail (on-sale) Liquor License from Jeremy Andersen, 909 N Ohlman Suite 3 to VV Inc dba The Garage, 909 N Ohlman Suite 3 (The license will be inactive.), 3. On the application to transfer RB-28510 Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License from Jeremy Andersen, 909 N Ohlman Suite 3 to VV Inc dba The Garage, 909 N Ohlman Suite 3 (The license will be inactive.), 4. On the application to transfer PL-4686 Package (off-sale) Liquor License from IYS Ventures LLC dba IMART Stores USA, 512 S Sanborn to Kareem Inc dba IMART Stores USA, 512 S Sanborn, and 5. On the application to transfer RB-25873 Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License from IYS Ventures LLC dba IMART Stores USA, 512 S Sanborn to Kareem Inc dba IMART Stores USA, 512 S Sanborn. n. Pay Estimates April 17, 2023 Pay Estimate #7 in the amount of $8,666.66 for Mitchell Airport Snow Removal #2019-53R2 contracted to Quality Cut Lawn & Snow, Pay Estimate #15 in the amount of $43,158.14 for Ground Storage Tank #2020-20 contracted to Infrastructure Design Group, Pay Estimate #11 in the amount of $31,588.82 for Lake Mitchell-Phase II #2021-20 contracted to Barr Engineering, Pay Estimate #7 in the amount of $850.00 for Recycling Building #2021-30 contracted to Helms & Associates, Pay Estimate #10 in the amount of $682,889.90 for North Wastewater Improvements #2021-31 contracted to PKG Contracting, Pay Estimate #18 in the amount of $453.70 for Recreation Center Fitness Room-Phase II #2021-50 contracted to Schemmer, Pay Estimate #9 in the amount of $1,420.50 for 1st & Main/7th & Main Signals #2022-08 contracted to HR Green, Pay Estimate #4 in the amount of $3,931.80 for 3rd & Main Streetscape #2022-26 contracted to McLaury Engineering, Pay Estimate #5 in the amount of $647.50 for 3rd & Main Streetscape #2022-26 contracted to McLaury Engineering, Pay Estimate #1-Final in the amount of $120,678.00 for Recycling Semi #2022-38 contracted to I-State Truck Centers, and Pay Estimate #23 in the amount of $9,299.07 for AIP ’28 Airport ALP/Master Plan contracted to Helms & Associates. o. Approve Bills, Payroll, Salary Adjustments and New Employee Hires and Authorize Payment of Recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the Finance Officer. PAYROLL MARCH 19, 2023 – APRIL 1, 2023: City Council $3,615.68, Mayor $1,562.81, City Administrator $5,942.50, Administrative Boards $2,211.81, Attorney $4,938.27, Finance $13,542.76, Human Resources $3,975.10, Municipal Building $3,377.26, Information Technology $3,015.52, Police $72,447.44, Traffic $4,620.80, Fire $46,949.71, Street $29,417.25, Public Works $21,650.67, Cemetery $5,079.70, Library $17,788.90, Recreation & Aquatics $6,178.92, Recreation Center $16,859.36, Sports Complexes $9,073.33, Parks $12,800.67, Supervision $6,081.70, E911 $23,076.65, MVP $536.25, Palace Transit $29,336.95, JVCC $1,522.46, Nutrition $4,311.94 Water Distribution $14,198.36, Sewer $15,031.12, Airport $3,442.19, Recycling Program $6,847.09, Waste Collection $6,178.45, Landfill $9,739.71, Corn Palace $16,900.08, Golf Course $3,679.05, Emergency Medical Services $43,456.01 NEW HIRES: CEMETERY: Dean Strand-$13.30 E-911: Dennisha Tobin-$21.332 LIBRARY: Margo Taylor-$11.80 PALACE TRANSIT: Mark Gran-$20.304 PUBLIC WORKS: JoElle Dammann-$37.183 RECREATION & AQUATICS: Kayla Purintun-$14.30 RECREATION CENTER: Lauren Anderson-$13.30, Kane Grajkowski-$11.80, Allison Gukeisen-$13.30, Delana Henkel-$13.30, Kobi Lutjens-$13.30 SPORTS COMPLEXES: Dylan Soulek-$13.30 SALARY ADJUSTMENTS: CEMETERY: Jonathon Thurman-$22.975 E-911: Brittani Dyce-$21.598 FIRE: Zachary Dalrymple-$26.087, Brandon Manchester-$23.619 LANDFILL: Jaylon Tollefson-$34.555 PALACE TRANSIT: Donald Trebil-$21.605 POLICE: Sawyer Gibson-$34.965 RECREATION CENTER: Joseph Haiar-$27.682 TERMINATIONS: FIRE/EMS: Marius Laursen WARRANTS: A&B Business Solutions, Contract-$4,177.64; A-Ox Welding Supply, Rental-$1,202.00; AFSCME Council 65, Union Dues-$529.20; Alex Air Apparatus, Testing-$3,113.00; Alignment X-Perts, Supplies-$30.00; Amazon Capital Services, Supplies-$2,133.40; American Garage Door, Repair-$463.01; American Playground, Supplies-$18,208.00; APCO International, Membership-$100.00; Aramark, Service-$160.45; ATV Holdings, LLC dba Mitchell Telecom, Utilities-$2,727.71; Avera Occupational Medicine, Physicals-$625.00; B&B Upholstery, Supplies-$140.00; B-Y Water District, March 2023 Usage-$52,915.83; Bailey Metal Fabricators, Repairs-$205.66; Baker & Taylor, Books-$288.30; Baker Bros Electric, Repair-$1,032.93; Barr Engineering, 2021-20 P.E. #PH2-11-$31,588.82; Ben Vanden Hoek, Reimbursement-$90.00; Big Daddy D’s, Contract Services-$6,353.00; Blackstone Publishing, Audiobooks-$204.70; Blackstrap, Supplies-$5,979.26; Boyer Ford Trucks, Maintenance-$299.00; Buhl’s Drycleaners & Linen, Professional Service-$52.50; Butler Machinery, Supplies-$2,101.44; C&B Operations, Supplies-$2,894.99; Carolina Software, Supplies-$500.00; Carquest Auto Parts, Supplies-$238.61; CDW Government, Supplies-$479.25; Center Point Large Print, Books-$94.08; Century Link, Utilities-$66.13; Charlie’s Shoe Repair, Repair-$37.50; Chesterman, Supplies-$132.00; CHS Farmers Alliance, Supplies-$1,784.08; City of Mitchell, Reimbursement-TID-$9,878.90; Coborns, Contract Services-$645.75; Connections, Training-$2,252.25; Core-Mark Midcontinent, Supplies-$4,364.83; Corn Palace, Supplies-$356.50; Corporate Translation Service, Translations-$127.17; County Fair, Supplies-$1,427.95; Culligan Water Mitchell, Rental-$52.00; Dakota Counseling, 2023 Allocation-$3,250.00; Dakota Heartland Development, 2023 2nd Quarter Allocation-$6,250.00; Dakota Supply Group, Maintenance-$1,634.54; Darrington Water Conditioning, Rental-$86.60; Davison County Sheriff’s Office, Processing Fees-$50.00; Davison Rural Water Systems, Utilities-$71.80; Department of Agriculture, State Garbage Fees-$2,662.12; Department of Social Services, Child Support-$921.22; Doug L Driggs, Repair-$1,428.00; Easy Picker Golf Products, Supplies-$654.92; Elliott Equipment, 2024 Freightliner-$391,481.90; ELO Prof, Annual Audit-$19,508.23; Environmental Equipment & Service, Supplies-$6,077.28; Fastenal, Supplies-$7.04; Fedex, Evidence Mailing-$17.33; First Dakota National Bank, Westwood TID #7 Payoff-$25,772.00; Foreup Golf Software Billing, Supplies-$1,555.20; Forum Communications, Advertising-$1,510.18; Grainger, Supplies-$75.28; H&H Electric & Motor Repair, Repair-$499.49; Helms and Associates, 2021-30 P.E. #7-$10,149.07; Henry Schein, Supplies-$677.05; Honda of Mitchell, Supplies-$132.93; HR Green, 2022-8 P.E. #9-$1,420.50; I-State Truck Center, 2022-38 P.E. #1-Final-$120,678.00; ICAN, Advertising-$750.00; Infrastructure Design Group, 2020-20 P.E. #15-$43,158.14; Ingram Library Services, Books-$909.71; Innovative Office Solution, Supplies-$560.44; Intellipro Security, Supplies-$12,109.10; Interstate Office Products, Supplies-$803.07; JABR Trucking, Police Tow-$145.00; Jack’s Campers, Supplies-$12.95; Jeri Mickelson, Reimbursement-$43.20; John Hegg, Training-$50.25; Johnson Bros of South Dakota, Supplies-$1,092.56; Johnson Controls, Repairs-$586.70; Jon Vermeulen, Training-$211.60; Jones Supplies, Supplies-$434.63; Lakeview Veterinary Clinic, Supplies-$1,245.88; Larry’s I-90 Service, Supplies-$698.00; Lexisnexis Matthew Bender, Book-$86.08; Locators and Supplies, Supplies-$1,423.50; Luke Nagel, Reimbursement-$70.17; Make it Mine Designs, Supplies-$639.48; Maximum Promotions, Supplies-$694.00; McLaury Engineering, 2022-26 P.E. #5-$4,579.30; McLeod’s Printing, Supplies-$377.74; Menard’s, Supplies-$433.96; Microsoft Corporation, Services-$910.00; Midcontinent Communication, Advertising-$3,853.00; Miscellaneous Vendor, Shawn Leach Refund-$39.55; Mitchell Area Development, 2023 2nd Quarter Allocation-$41,750.00; Mitchell Convention & Visitors Bureau, April 2023 Funding-$20,800.00; Mitchell Iron & Supply, Supplies-$1,689.72; Mitchell Main Street and Beyond, Event-$10,301.25; Mitchell Power Equipment, Supplies-$50.85; Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village, 2023 2nd Quarter Allocation-$3,250.00; Mitchell United Way, United Way Deductions-$224.50; Mobotrex, Maintenance-$966.00; Mount Vernon Gas & Oil, Supplies-$4,200.00; Mount Vernon School District, Contract Services-$186.75; Mueller Lumber, Supplies-$87.67; Napa Central, Supplies-$1,250.91; Newman Signs, Supplies-$553.36; Northwestern Energy, Utilities-$53,334.80; O’Connor Company, Maintenance-$2,980.06; Online Computer Library Center, Subscription-$757.80; One Source The Background, Backgrounds-$372.00; Overdrive, Audiobook-$1,050.33; Overtime, Contract Services-$2,376.00; Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Pizza-$264.02; Parkeon, Professional Service-$65.00; Paul Bernard, Equipment-$300.00; Peterbilt of Sioux Falls, Supplies-$326.96; Pfeifer Implement, Supplies-$46.72; Pkg Contracting, 2021-31 P.E. #10-$682,889.90; Premier Pest Control, Supplies/Material-$200.00; Qualified Presort, Postage-$422.56; Quality Cut Lawn & Tree Service, 2019-53R2 P.E. #7-2022-$8,666.66; Quick Med Claims, Contract-$4,239.99; Runnings Supply, Supplies-$2,505.63; Saga Communications of South Dakota, Advertising-$873.00; Sanford Health, Professional Services-$540.00; Sanitation Products, Supplies-$6,710.34; Santel Communications, Utilities-$106.16; Schemmer Associates, 2021-50 P.E. #18-$453.70; Schoenfelder Portables, Rental-$100.00; Scott Supply, Supplies-$45.39; South Dakota Governmental Finance Officers, 2023 Registration-$150.00; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement Contributions-$57,615.20; South Dakota Supplemental Retirement, Supplemental Retirement-$3,727.50; South Dakota Supplemental Roth 457, Roth 457 Contributions-$1,158.50; Sherwin Williams, Supplies-$532.71; Sign Solutions, Supplies-$1,136.60; South Dakota 811, Professional Service-Professional Service-$52.50; Standard Insurance, Life Insurance-$422.91; Staples, Supplies-$248.44; Sturdevants Auto Value, Supplies-$4,061.99; Subway, Meals-$47.94; Sun Gold Sports, Supplies-$969.00; Teamsters Local No. 120, Union Dues-$1,671.00; Teleflex Funding, Supplies-$1,115.50; The Dugout, Contract Services-$1,002.00; Thomson Reuters West, Subscription-$800.80; Thune True Value & Appliances, Supplies-$175.41; TMA Stores, Supplies-$20.80; Traditions Prepared Meals, Contract Services-$4,129.90; Traffic Control, Repairs-$720.00; Transource, Supplies-$27.62; Two Way Solutions, Supplies-$665.99; Tyler Technologies, Software-$2,221.60; Verizon Wireless, Utilities-$755.43; Vern Eide Chevrolet Buick, Supplies-$310.68; Vern Eide Ford Lincoln, Supplies-$757.50; Walmart/Capital One, Supplies-$310.41; Wheelco Brake & Supply, Supplies-$915.26; Wholesale Electronics, Supplies-$266.25; Ellwein Brothers, Supplies-$1,614.00. Members present voting aye: Allen, Barington, Doescher, McCardle, Rice, Sabers, Smith, Tjarks. Members present voting nay: none. Motion carried. CITIZENS INPUT: Pastor Keith Nelson of First United Methodist Church thanked the City Council and staff for everything they do. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: Moved by Rice, seconded by Barington, for the City Council to recess and sit as the Board of Adjustment. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application of Marci Stults for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential childcare located at 937 East 1st Avenue, legally described as Lot 1, Block 1 of Mizener Hager & Hager Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The property is zoned R3 Medium Density Residential District. The Planning Commission recommended approval of said application with three conditions, the permit is non-transferable, if business ceases to operate for 6 months a new application is required, and pass a fire inspection. Moved by Allen, seconded by Sabers, to approve said application with Planning Commission recommendations. Motion carried. Moved by Rice, seconded by Barington, to set date for May 1, 2023 on the application of Cully Evers for a conditional use permit to operate a telecommunication tower located at 2700 North Main Street, legally described as Lot 1 of Brig Addition, a subdivision of Irregular Tract 12 in the SW ¼ of Section 10, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th PM, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. Motion carried. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Allen, to set date for May 1, 2023 on the application of Cully Evers for a variance for height of 174’ vs 65’ for construction of a telecommunication tower located at 2700 North Main Street, legally described as Lot 1 of Brig Addition, a subdivision of Irregular Tract 12 in the SW ¼ of Section 10, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th PM, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. Motion carried. Moved by Allen, seconded by McCardle, to set date for May 1, 2023 on the application of Erika Hennessey for a conditional use permit to operate a childcare, preschool, and nursery located at 1325 Palmer Place, legally described as Lot 5 and west 3’ of Lot 4, Block 8, Gardenview Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. Motion carried. Moved by Smith, seconded by Rice, to set date for May 1, 2023 on the application of Kelly Jones for a rear yard (road side) variance of 20’ vs 30’ for construction of a house and attached garage located at 84 North Harmon Drive, legally described as Lot 42 of Bayside Subdivision, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. Motion carried. Moved by Barington, seconded by McCardle, for the Board of Adjustment to adjourn and the City Council to reconvene in regular session. Motion carried. HEARING: It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application to transfer RB-26966 Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License from Lucky Clovers LLC, 1100 East Havens Avenue to Lucky Clovers LLC, 720 South Montana. Notice of hearing has been given and affidavit of publication is on file. Moved by Allen, seconded by Rice, to approve said application. Motion carried. It was advised that this is the date and time set for hearing on the application to transfer RB-26967 Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License from Lucky Clovers LLC, 1100 East Havens Avenue to Lucky Clovers LLC, 720 South Montana. Notice of hearing has been given and affidavit of publication is on file. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Rice, to approve said application. Motion carried. CONSIDER APPROVAL: Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Barington, to approve the appointment of Dan Pollreisz to the Chief of Fire/EMS. Motion carried. Mayor Everson issued the oath of office to Chief of Fire/EMS Dan Pollreisz. Moved by Tjarks, seconded by Rice, to approve Agreement #A2023-14, TIF #29 Developer Agreement between John Adamo and the City of Mitchell. Motion carried. RESOLUTIONS: Moved by Allen, seconded by McCardle, to approve Resolution #R2023-21, Plat of Lots 1 through 13 and Lot A of Sharpstone Deuce Addition, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-21 WHEREAS, it appears that the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, did duly consider and did recommend the approval and adoption of the hereinafter described plat, at its meeting held on the 10th day of April, 2023; and WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOTS 1 THROUGH 13 AND LOT A OF SHARPSTONE DEUCE ADDITION, IN THE W ½ OF THE S ½ OF THE SW ¼ OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 103 NORTH, RANGE 60 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Kim L McLaury, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the master plan adopted by the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law; THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota that the plat of LOTS 1 THROUGH 13 AND LOT A OF SHARPSTONE DEUCE ADDITION, IN THE W ½ OF THE S ½ OF THE SW ¼ OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 103 NORTH, RANGE 60 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Kim L McLaury, be and the same is approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. Moved by Rice, seconded by Smith, to approve Resolution #R2023-22, Plat of West Plum Avenue; Lots 13 thru 26, Block 2; Lots 1 thru 7, Block 3; and Drainage Tract 1, Block 4, MLC Addition, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-22 WHEREAS, it appears that the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, did duly consider and did recommend the approval and adoption of the hereinafter described plat, at its meeting held on the 10th day of April, 2023; and WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of WEST PLUM AVENUE; LOTS 13 THRU 26, BLOCK 2; LOTS 1 THRU 7, BLOCK 3; AND DRAINAGE TRACT 1, BLOCK 4, MLC ADDITION, A SUBIDIVISION OF BLOCK 3; LOT 4B, BLOCK 4; AND BLOCK 5 MORNINGVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Paul J. Reiland, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the master plan adopted by the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law; THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota that the plat of WEST PLUM AVENUE; LOTS 13 THRU 26, BLOCK 2; LOTS 1 THRU 7, BLOCK 3; AND DRAINAGE TRACT 1, BLOCK 4, MLC ADDITION, A SUBIDIVISION OF BLOCK 3; LOT 4B, BLOCK 4; AND BLOCK 5 MORNINGVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Paul J. Reiland, be and the same is approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. Moved by Sabers, seconded by Barington, to approve Resolution #R2023-23, Plat of Urbana Drive; Sammy Davis Avenue; Dean Martin Court; East South Point Avenue; Lots 7 thru 16, Block 1; Lots 1 thru 15, Block 2; Lot 1, Block 3; and Drainage Tract 1 of Stardust Subdivision, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-23 WHEREAS, it appears that the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, did duly consider and did recommend the approval and adoption of the hereinafter described plat, at its meeting held on the 10th day of April, 2023; and WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of URBANA DRIVE; SAMMY DAVIS AVENUE; DEAN MARTIN COURT; EAST SOUTH POINT AVENUE; LOTS 7 THRU 16, BLOCK 1; LOTS 1 THRU 15, BLOCK; LOT 1, BLOCK 3; AND DRAINAGE TRACT 1 OF STARDUST SUBDIVISION TO THE CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Paul J. Reiland, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the master plan adopted by the City Planning Commission of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law; THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota that the plat of URBANA DRIVE; SAMMY DAVIS AVENUE; DEAN MARTIN COURT; EAST SOUTH POINT AVENUE; LOTS 7 THRU 16, BLOCK 1; LOTS 1 THRU 15, BLOCK; LOT 1, BLOCK 3; AND DRAINAGE TRACT 1 OF STARDUST SUBDIVISION TO THE CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA as prepared by Paul J. Reiland, be and the same is approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail. Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. Moved by McCardle, seconded by Sabers, to approve Resolution #R2023-24, A Resolution Amending the 2023 Compensation Plan, as follows: RESOLUTION #R2023-24 A RESOLUTION AMENDING THE 2023 COMPENSATION PLAN FOR THE CITY OF MITCHELL BE IT RESOLVED, THAT THE FOLLOWING CHANGES TO THE 2023 COMPENSATION PLAN FOR THE CITY OF MITCHELL BE APPROVED EFFECTIVE April 17, 2023. NON-GRADED PART TIME POSITION Dept: PR Job Title: Grounds Maintenance (with equipment operation) Wage Grade: Grade 12 (FT Plan) Step A only FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Motion carried and resolution declared duly adopted. ORDINANCE: Moved by Smith, seconded by Barington, to place Ordinance #O2023-03, Establishing the Discretionary Formula for Certain Classes of Real Property and Setting Boundaries for Certain Districts Relating Thereto on first reading. Motion carried. Moved by Rice, seconded by Allen, to place Ordinance #O2023-04, Updating the City of Mitchell Comprehensive Plan on first reading. Motion carried. DISCUSSION: Public Works Director Joe Schroeder discussed the possibility of switching Main Street parking from parallel to diagonal. Currently there are 134 parallel parking spaces. Switching to diagonal, 45 degree parking would create a total of 206 spaces, diagonal 60 degree parking would create a total of 258 spaces. However, by switching to diagonal parking, the center turn lane would be eliminated and delivery trucks would have to park in the alley or on side streets. Also, Main Street would be closed for parking for an extended period of time during the snow removal process. ADJOURN: There being no further business to come before the meeting, Mayor Everson adjourned the meeting. __________________ Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published once at the total approximate cost of $245.97 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 22, 2023) 215485