Regular Meeting, Ethan Town Board, 8-14-2023 The Town of Ethan board met in regular session on August 14th, 2023, at 6:07 pm in the Ethan City Hall. Trustees present were Gregg Thibodeau, Bob Riggs, Jason Koch, Megan Perry, and Raquel Nesheim. City personnel present: Dave Duba and Michele Pollreisz. Chairman Thibodeau called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. All motions were unanimously voted as aye unless stated otherwise. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion made by Nesheim, second by Riggs to approve agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Minutes from the July 21st, 2023 meeting were approved on motion by Koch, second by Perry. No Community Center minutes. FINANCIAL REPORTS: Finance Officer reviewed the financial reports from July 2023. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT: Discussed water loss report and storm cleanup CITIZEN INPUT: None. APPROVAL OF CLAIMS: Motion by Riggs, second by Perry, to approve claims. General, sewer, water, preservation and community center funds * employee and board wages – board wages $300.14, Finance wages $2336.46; Public Works wages $3118.25; Betty Raymond $104.00; Card Services $872.71; Century Business $76.93; C&B Mitchell $42,000.00; Core & Main $735.87; DANR $190.00; Daily Republic $32.56; ELO Prof LLC $100.00; Ethan Coop Lumber $26.52; Farmers Alliance $241.63; Farmers State Bank $68.00; Hanson Rural Water; water services $4391.00; John Deere Financial $640.51; McLoeds $124.50; Mikes Corner $370.76; Northwestern Energy $1382.69; Santel Communications $133.29; SD Assoc of Rural Water $385.00; SD Dept of Health $15.00; SD Retirement $801.84; QuickBooks Payroll Services $5454.71; SD Dept of Revenue $126.04; USDA-RD $1023.00; US Treasury $1498.06. OLD BUSINESS: Back taxes-Tabled ECC Gutters- Top Tier Gutters installed the gutters. Will be wiring cameras as soon as possible. Nuisance properties-Discussed and will be notifying residents. NEW BUSINESS: Storm compensation-Discussed and will be reimbursing for services and offerings. Additional PTO carry over- Motion made by Koch, second by Perry to increase the carry over of PTO hours from 80hrs to 120hrs a year for all employees. First Reading of the 2024 Yearly Budget with no changes approved on motion by Nesheim, second by Perry. EXECUTIVE SESSION: SDL 1-25-2 (1 & 4): The board entered into executive session on motion by Nesheim, second by Koch at 7:31pm. At 7:49pm session was declared over by Chairman Thibodeau. Personnel review: Motion by Riggs, second by Nesheim to increase wages by approximately 5% for both Duba and Pollreisz. Dave Dubas new wage will be $21.58 per hour and Michele Pollreisz's new wage will be $17.80 per hour. Next regular board meeting is scheduled for September 11th, 2023 at 6:00 pm. Motion by Riggs, second by Nesheim, to adjourn at 8:00 pm. Michele Pollreisz Finance Officer Gregg Thibodeau Chairman