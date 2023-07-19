Regular Meeting, Ethan Town Board, 7-10-2023 The Town of Ethan board met in regular session on July 10th, 2023, at 6:10 pm in the Ethan City Hall. Trustees present were Gregg Thibodeau, Bob Riggs, Jason Koch, and Raquel Nesheim. City personnel present: Dave Duba and Michele Pollreisz. Personnel Absent: Megan Perry. Chairman Thibodeau called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. All motions were unanimously voted as aye unless stated otherwise. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion made by Nesheim, second by Koch to approve agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Minutes from the June 15th, 2023 meeting were approved on motion by Riggs, second by Nesheim. No Community Center minutes. Park Board minutes were reviewed. FINANCIAL REPORTS: Finance Officer reviewed the financial reports from June 2023. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT: Discussed water loss report and lead pipes project. CITIZEN INPUT: None. APPROVAL OF CLAIMS: Motion by Riggs, second by Koch, to approve claims. General, sewer, water, preservation and community center funds * employee and board wages – board wages $369.41, Finance wages $2336.48; Public Works wages $3118.25; Aaron Electric $136.68; Card Services $153.17; Daily Republic $49.43; Dakota Supply Group $99.18; Davison County Auditor $1800.00; ELO Prof LLC $100.00; Ethan Coop Lumber $456.75; Ethan Fire Dept $500.00; Farmers Alliance $416.65; Hanson Rural Water; water services $4715.00; Hohn and Sons $316.20; McLoeds $65.97; Menards $182.40; Michele Pollreisz, training mileage $237.66; Mikes Corner $194.84; Northwestern Energy $1352.00; SD Dept of Health $15.00; Sign Pro $20.42; VanDiest, spray $1029.88; Weber Sanitation $2012.00; QuickBooks Payroll Services $5454.73; Runnings $76.43; Santel Communications $134.51; SD Dept of Revenue $156.76; USDA-RD $1023.00; US Treasury $1498.10. OLD BUSINESS: Back taxes-Tabled ECC Gutters- Top Tier Gutters will be installing them this summer. Nuisance properties-Discussed and will be notifying landlords. NEW BUSINESS: Ethan Clay Target Shooting Range-Application was submitted and city was notified. EXECUTIVE SESSION: SDL 1-25-2 (1 & 4): None Next regular board meeting is scheduled for August 14th, 2023 at 6:00 pm. Motion by Riggs, second by Nesheim, to adjourn at 6:50 pm. Michele Pollreisz Gregg Thibodeau Finance Officer Chairman Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $26.54 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 19, 2023) 241831