Regular Meeting, Ethan Town Board, 6-15-2023 The Town of Ethan board met in regular session on June 15th, 2023, at 6:05 pm in the Ethan City Hall. Trustees present were Gregg Thibodeau, Bob Riggs, Jason Koch, Megan Perry and Raquel Nesheim. City personnel present: Michele Pollreisz. Personnel Absent: Dave Duba. Chairman Thibodeau called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. All motions were unanimously voted as aye unless stated otherwise. . APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion made by Nesheim, second by Perry to approve adding approval of District III contract under New Business. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Minutes from the May 15th, 2023 meeting were approved on motion by Nesheim, second by Perry. No Community Center minutes. FINANCIAL REPORTS: Finance Officer reviewed the financial reports from May 2023. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT: Discussed water loss report. CITIZEN INPUT: None. APPROVAL OF CLAIMS: Motion by Riggs, second by Perry, to approve claims. General, sewer, water, preservation and community center funds * employee and board wages – board wages $300.14, Finance wages $2336.46; Public Works wages $3118.26; Card Services $859.58; Hanson Rural Water; water services $3792.50; ; Menards $226.81; Mikes Corner $525.56; Northwestern Energy $1362.53; SD Dept of Health $30.00; SD Retirement Systems $801.84; Weber Sanitation $3072.88; Century Business Products $76.53; John Deere Financial $640.51; QuickBooks Payroll Services $5454.72; SD Dept of Revenue $122.30; US Bank $6399.24; USDA-RD $1023.00; US Treasury $1509.58. OLD BUSINESS: Chickens-Motion made by Thibodeau, second by Riggs to allow chickens in Ethan city limits Motion defeated by Perry, Nesheim and Koch. Shawn Jerke-New home- Discussed and tabled. Back taxes-Tabled ECC Gutters- Received two quotes for gutters and downspouts. Motion by Riggs, second by Koch to hire Top Tier Gutters to install them this summer. Nuisance properties-Tabled Park Building- Motion made by Riggs, second by Nesheim to donate $450.00 towards the new building constructed for baseball equipment. Motion approved, Opposed by Perry. Koch abstained from vote, NEW BUSINESS: Fire Dept issues- Approved on motion by Riggs, second by Perry to approve allowing Dave Duba to clean snow and spray weeds around the Fire station. Will receive a set of blades each year for compensation. Approved on motion by Koch, second by Riggs for city to donate $500 towards the 4th of July Fireworks show. Thibodeau abstained from vote. Countertop in concession stand- Approved on motion by Koch, second by Nesheim to cover the bill to Hohn Construction for countertop that was installed in the concession stand. Michele- Budget training class approved. District III contract- Approved on motion by Nesheim, second by Koch to continue our contract with District III for 2024. EXECUTIVE SESSION: SDL 1-25-2 (1 & 4): None Next regular board meeting is scheduled for July 10th, 2023 at 6:00 pm. Motion by Riggs, second by Nesheim, to adjourn at 7:00 pm. Michele Pollreisz Finance Officer Gregg Thibodeau Chairman Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $32.56 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. June 24, 2023) 236474