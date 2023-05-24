Regular Meeting, Ethan Town Board, 5-15-2023 The Town of Ethan board met in regular session on May 15th, 2023, at 6:00 pm in the Ethan City Hall. Trustees present were Gregg Thibodeau, Bob Riggs, Jason Koch, and Raquel Nesheim. City personnel present: Michele Pollreisz. Personnel Absent: Dave Duba. Trustees absent: Megan Perry Chairman Thibodeau called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. All motions were unanimously voted as aye unless stated otherwise. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion made by Nesheim, second by Koch to approve moving Electing officials up to Number 3 on the agenda, before approval of Claims. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Minutes from the April 10th, 2023 meeting were approved on motion by Riggs, second by Nesheim. No Community Center minutes. FINANCIAL REPORTS: Finance Officer reviewed the financial reports from April 2023. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT: Discussed water loss report. CITIZEN INPUT: None. Oath of Office- Gregg Thibodeau and Robert Riggs were sworn if for 3-year terms. Election of President and Vice President- Motion was made by Koch, second by Nesheim, nominating Gregg Thibodeau for council president. With no other nominations, Thibodeau will be council president. Motion by Thibodeau, second by Riggs, nominating Jason Koch for vice-president. With no other nominations, Koch will be vice-president. APPROVAL OF CLAIMS: Motion by Riggs, second by Koch, to approve claims. General, sewer, water, preservation and community center funds * employee and board wages – board wages $300.13, Finance wages $2336.48; Public Works wages $3118.24; American Legal $500.00; Betty Raymond $48.00; Black Hills Special Services $50.00; Card Services $755.76; ClerkBooks $450.00; Daily Republic $295.75; Dave Duba $292.74;; ELO Prof LLC $100.00; Ethan Historical Society, community grant $250.00; Farmers Alliance $150.00; Hanson Rural Water; water services $3752.00; KO Pest Control, spraying $230.00; McLeods Printing $25.58; Menards $75.91; Mikes Corner $20.45; Northwestern Energy $1889.16; Office Advantage, computer repair $285.00; Runnings $23.26; Santel Communications $134.53; Santel Communications $134.91; SD Dept of Revenue $150.00; SD Retirement Systems $1210.18; SD Retirement $42.02; SD Retirement $801.84; Weber Sanitation $2012.00; Century Business Products $76.53; John Deere Financial $640.51; QuickBooks Payroll Services $5454.72; SD Dept of Revenue $134.83; USDA-RD $1023.00; US Treasury $2274.10. OLD BUSINESS: Chickens- Tabled until the next meeting when all board members will be present. Shawn Jerke-New home- Discussed and tabled. Back taxes-Tabled ECC Gutters- Have reached out to a few contracters for upcoming quotes. NEW BUSINESS: Park Building- Tabled until full board is present. Nuisance Properties- Discussed Peddlers- Discussed. If any issues arise, it will be addressed. Wermers-Discussed questionable water runoff issue Michele- Continuing ed class approved. Hosting a Wastewater training sponsored by SDARWS- Approved on motion by Riggs, second by Koch. Elect Officials-Moved EXECUTIVE SESSION: SDL 1-25-2 (1 & 4): None Next regular board meeting is scheduled for June 12th, 2023 at 6:00 pm. Motion by Nesheim, second by Riggs, to adjourn at 7:10 pm. ___________________ Michele Pollreisz Finance Officer ___________________ Gregg Thibodeau Chairman Published once at the total approximate cost of $36.94 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 24, 2023) 226492