PROPERTY FOR SALE MITCHELL TECHNICAL COL

PROPERTY FOR SALE MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLLEGE DIESEL TRAINING CENTER Mitchell Technical College and The Board of Education, Mitchell School District 17-2 of Davison County, South Dakota declared surplus Mitchell Technical College’s Diesel Training Center located at 115 W. Pepsi Street, Mitchell South Dakota, on April 11, 2022. The property has been appraised for $750,000 and is being listed for sale with a real estate broker effective August 7, 2023. Information on the property or broker information can be requested from the Office of the CFO, Jared A. Hofer, 1800 East Spruce Street, Mitchell, South Dakota. The sale will be considered by the Board of Education prior to being completed. BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD Mitchell Technical College Davison County, South Dakota Mitchell, South Dakota 57301 Jared A Hofer CFO Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $20.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 9 & 16, 2023) 247760