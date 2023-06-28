NOTICE TO RECEIVE BIDS INSTRUCTION TO BI

NOTICE TO RECEIVE BIDS INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS: NEW 3/4 TON 4 X 4 PICKUPS –GAS The B-Y Water District will receive bids on one new 3/4 ton, 4x4 pickups to be used by B-Y Water District. Said bids must be submitted to the B-Y Water District’s office, Tabor, South Dakota, on or before the hour of 4:00 p.m. local time on July 12, 2023. The bid opening will be held at the B-Y Water District’s office at 7:00 p.m. local time on July 12, 2023. Final approval or disapproval will be determined July 12, 2023. Bidders must bid crew cabs, 8’ box, 4x4 gas, and single tires, to be considered as accepted bidder. All bids must be in a sealed envelope or container plainly marked “Bid on Pickups”. NOTE TO BIDDERS: These are minimum specifications: 2023 3/4 ton 4 x 4 crew cab Powertrain/engine: Gas 5.7 liter or larger displacement, automatic transmission with overdrive, limited slip differential, trailering package, 18” aluminum wheels, engine block heater, transmission oil cooler, engine heavy duty oil cooler, heavy duty radiator, heavy duty alternator, front and rear disc brakes, part-time four-wheel drive with electronic transfer case shift, auto locking hubs, skid plate package, power steering and power brakes. Interior: Cloth seats, 40/20/40 split bench seat w/ recliners, adjustable head restraints, fold-down center armrest with storage, power adjustable driver seat, lumbar support, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD stereo and USB port, electric windows, electric door locks w/ remote keyless entry & start, rear window defogger, overhead console with map lights, in-cab electric brake control, windshield wipers (intermittent), instrumentation display including tachometer, oil pressure, engine temperature, transmission temperature, exterior temperature, speedometer and trip odometer, speed control, tilt/telescopic steering, (2) 12V DC power outlets, auto dimming rearview mirror. Body: 8’ box, heavy duty rear step bumper, front tow hooks, trailer package, 2” receiver hitch, nerf bars full cab length, heated telescoping trailer tow mirrors, trailer harness with connector, cargo light. Safety/Security: Airbags driver and front passenger w/ passenger sensor, four wheel anti-lock brakes, integrated brake controller for trailer, rear parking assist and bluetooth wireless technology, trailer sway control. Color: Red. Warranty: Any and all warranties shall be enclosed with bid. BIDDER to specify delivery date. B-Y Water District shall be exempt from STATE taxes. Possible Trade-In: 1 - 2017 Chevrolet 3/4 ton, gas, 4x4 crew cab The B-Y Water District Board of Directors reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities and to accept the bid(s) which they deem to be in the best interest of B-Y Water District. B-Y WATER DISTRICT P.O. Box 248 Tabor, SD 57063-0248 Terry Wootton, General Manager ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids will be received by B-Y Water District, P.O. Box 248, Tabor, South Dakota, until 4:00 p.m. (local time) on July 12, 2023, for one new 2023 ¾ ton 4x4 crew cab pickups. Specifications can be acquired by contacting B-Y Water District, P.O. Box 248, Tabor, South Dakota 57063-0248, telephone number 605-463-2531 or 800-286-3654. All bids must be in a sealed envelope or container plainly marked “Bid on Pickups”. Bids will be opened and read aloud on July 12, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. (local time). B-Y Water District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities B-Y Water District Board of Directors Stacy Frank, Chairman Published once at the total approximate cost of $75.51 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 28; July 5, 2023) 236605