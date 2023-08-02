NOTICE TO BIDDERS SURPLUS ONLINE AUCTION Online bids will be received by Purple Wave Auction, www.purplewave.com, on behalf of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell, South Dakota for surplus vehicles and equipment being sold through Purple Wave’s online Government Auction. The online auction is currently active and concludes at 10:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The City of Mitchell is selling the following vehicles and equipment through the online government auction: (5) Daktronics Scoreboards Plow True Brand-3 Section Commercial Refrigerator Toro PTO Blower Attachment 12’ Tandem Axle Flatbed Trailer VIN #1P9C812DXEL016827 Ditch Witch 1810 Trencher 1999 EZGO Utility Golf Cart 1999 EZGO Utility Golf Cart 2002 Chevy S-10 Ext Cab Pickup VIN #1GCDT19W128212707 2008 Chevy Spartan Bus VIN #1GBE5V1998F405384 2008 Chevy Spartan Bus VIN #1GBE5V1928F405131 2003 Chevy Venture Van VIN #1GNDV03E93D227489 2007 Chevy Uplander Van VIN #1GBDV13187D144285 2008 Chevy Uplander Van VIN #1GBDV13WX8D206962 All items will be sold AS IS/WHERE IS without warranty or guarantee. For a listing and pictures of the items, go to Purple Wave Auction website at www.purplewave.com. Bids for all items will be accepted online only, on Purple Wave Auction, at www.purplewave.com. Bids will not be accepted in any form at the City of Mitchell. All equipment and vehicles sold must be removed within the timeframe as stated on the auction website. After the specified date, a $25.00 per day per item storage fee will be charged to the buyer. The City of Mitchell, Mitchell, South Dakota DOES NOT provide transportation or loading services for buyers to remove their merchandise. Any and all methods of lifting, towing, and hauling, as well as all other methods or requirements for the removal and transport of the materials, equipment and/or vehicles, is the sole responsibility of the buyer. You may contact the City of Mitchell at 605-995-8420 if you have questions or would like further information about the Online Auction. Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $40.39 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug 2 & 9, 2023) 245662