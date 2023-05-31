NOTICE TO BIDDERS SURPLUS ONLINE AUCTION Online bids will be received by Purple Wave Auction, www.purplewave.com, on behalf of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell, South Dakota for surplus vehicles and equipment being sold through Purple Wave’s online Government Auction. The online auction is currently active and concludes at 10:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The City of Mitchell is selling the following vehicles and equipment through the online government auction: (2) All-American Dart Boards with Tru-Score by idea Display Presentation White Board Traulsen G20010 52 1/10’ Two Section Commercial Refrigerator Ferno Cot (1), Survivair Panther SCBA Packs (10), Honeywell Titan SCBA Packs (7), Sperian Air Bottles (17), Survivair Air Bottles (17), Survivair Masks (18), Sperian Masks (7), Honeywell Masks (7), Box of Misc SCBA Parts, Confined Space Kit All items will be sold AS IS/WHERE IS without warranty or guarantee. For a listing and pictures of the items, go to Purple Wave Auction website at www.purplewave.com. Bids for all items will be accepted online only, on Purple Wave Auction, at www.purplewave.com. Bids will not be accepted in any form at the City of Mitchell. All equipment and vehicles sold must be removed within the timeframe as stated on the auction website. After the specified date, a $25.00 per day per item storage fee will be charged to the buyer. The City of Mitchell, Mitchell, South Dakota DOES NOT provide transportation or loading services for buyers to remove their merchandise. Any and all methods of lifting, towing, and hauling, as well as all other methods or requirements for the removal and transport of the materials, equipment and/or vehicles, is the sole responsibility of the buyer. You may contact the City of Mitchell at 605-995-8420 if you have questions or would like further information about the Online Auction. Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $42.13 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 31; June 7, 2023) 224914