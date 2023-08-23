Notice to Bidders Highway 81 B-Y Water M

Notice to Bidders Highway 81 B-Y Water Main Relocation Utility Relocation, SDDOT - NH-B 0081(103)06 – B-Y Water Main – 04G5 Yankton County, South Dakota SEI No: 22126 Sealed bids will be received by the B-Y Water District, at B-Y Water District, PO Box 248, 31039 428th Street, Tabor, SD 57063 until 2:00 PM, local time, September 11th, 2023 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter. The project generally consists of water main relocation and site restoration in various locations identified in the project limits. The Engineer’s estimated construction cost is $465,000. Bidding documents may be examined at the following locations: B-Y Water District 31039 428th Street Tabor, SD 57063 (605) 463-2531 Stockwell Engineers 201 Walnut Street Yankton, SD 57078 (605) 665-8092 Prospective bidders may download complete electronic bidding documents at no charge at www.stockwellengineers.com. Upon request from a bidder residing in the State of South Dakota who intends, in good faith, to bid upon the project, one paper copy of the bidding documents will be furnished at no charge. Bids shall be submitted on the prescribed form. Bids will be rejected if they show any conditions or uncalled for alternative bids. All bids shall be on the basis of cash payment according to the terms of the bidding documents. The submittal of a Bid will constitute an incontrovertible representation by Bidder that the Bidder has examined carefully the bidding documents, visited the site, is familiar with the local conditions under which the work is to be performed, and correlated Bidder’s observations with the requirements of the bidding documents. Each bid shall be accompanied by Bid Security as specified in the bidding documents. Successful bidder shall begin the Work on receipt of the Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work within the Contract Time. Work is subject to liquidated damages. The B-Y Water District reserves the right to retain the bid security of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed 30 days after the date and time set for opening of the bids. The B-Y Water District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any parts thereof. The low responsive bidder will be required to certify to compliance with the American Iron and Steel provision of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2014. This certification form may be found on page AIS-22 of the State Revolving Fund (SRF) General Conditions and must be included in the bid proposal. Please be advised that waivers or exemptions from the American Iron and Steel provision that cite International Trade Agreements DO NOT comply with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2014 as it applies to the SRF programs. Claims from suppliers that the American Iron and Steel provision does not apply to certain products based on the International Trade Agreement exemptions of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2014 will not be accepted. Stacy Frank Board of Directors Chairman, B-Y Water District Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $62.93 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 23 & 30, 2023) 250815