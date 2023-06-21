NOTICE TO BIDDERS 1. GENERAL NOTICE: Duc

NOTICE TO BIDDERS 1. GENERAL NOTICE: Ducks Unlimited Inc. is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Firesteel Creek (SD-757-1) The project includes the following Work: Excavation of four wetland areas totaling 119,410 CY of material, removing 1,526 LF of barbed-wire fence, installing and maintaining erosion control measures, and seeding 20 acres post-construction. Using plans and specifications developed by Ducks Unlimited, Inc. 2. OBTAINING BID DOCUMENTS: Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be obtained at the following website: Ducks Unlimited Inc. (https://contractors.ducks.org) Current Listing: Firesteel Creek. Plans, Construction Specifications, General Conditions, and Addendums may be obtained via download free of charge. Free registration with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. is required to view bid documents. Please contact Casey Campbell at 308-385-8832 or ccampbell@ducks.org for assistance in registration and/or accessing digital project information. Addendums if any, will be posted to the website and an email notice will be sent to registered contractors. 3. SITE SHOWING: There will be a site showing Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at 1:00 pm CST. The site showing will begin on 406th ave. north of Firesteel Creek on the east boundary of the property. Attendance at the site showing is encouraged but not required. If you plan to attend the site showing, call Casey Campbell at 308-385-8832 at least 48 hours prior to the site showing. If no one calls the site showing will be cancelled. 4. Davis Bacon and Related Acts wages and American Iron and Steel Provisions apply to this project. All provisions relative to those acts must be met. See Section 102.1700 and 102.1000 of the Supplemental Conditions. 5. Bidders must take all necessary affirmative steps to assure that Disadvantaged/Minority Business Enterprises (DBE/MBE), Women’s Business Enterprises (WBE) and labor surplus area firms are used when possible. See Section 102.400 of the Supplemental Conditions. 6. A Bid Bond is required. A bid guarantee in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid amount shall be furnished with the bid. Such guarantee shall be in the form of a Bid Bond, or another acceptable guarantee as outlined in Section 101.205 of the General Conditions. 7. Please make note of the bonding requirements of Section 101.304 of the General Conditions. Performance and Payment Bonds are required. These bonds are to be supplied to Ducks Unlimited at the execution of the contract. 8. The Insurance requirements of Section 101.701 of the General Conditions require one million dollar coverage per occurrence for bodily injury, death and for damage to property including loss of use. Proof of general liability insurance and workers compensation coverage are required at the execution of the contract. Please see the attached sample copy as an example. 9. The Delivery of Bid requirements of Section 101.202 of the General Conditions define the bid format required, the mailing instructions and bid review procedures. For bids less than $250,000, bids may be faxed or emailed. Seven (7) to nine (9) sheets (depending on bid amount) of the Standard Bid Form. The faxed or emailed bid must be followed up by mailing the original signed copy of the Contractor’s bid. The postmark on the mailed in bid shall be not later than the day of the bid opening. Our fax number for the engineering section is (308) 384-2668. Emailed bids should be sent to ccampbell@ducks.org. For bids of $250,000 or higher, sealed original bids are required to be delivered to: Ducks Unlimited, Inc. Attn: Casey Campbell, Regional Engineer 2121 North Webb Road, Suite 309 Grand Island, NE 68803 prior to the bid opening on: July 10, 2023 @ 3:00P.M. CST. Faxed or emailed bids at or above $250,000 will not be considered. 10. Bids received will be publicly opened and read at the Ducks Unlimited Office on July 10, 2023 at 3:00P.M. See office address above. 11. Please note the Final Payment requirements of Section 101.904 of the General Conditions. Final payment shall not be made until the Contractor submits to the Engineer signed Waiver of Liens from subcontractors stating that all monies owed to subcontractors have been paid by the Contractor. 12. E-VERIFY (Attachment C) – There will need to be a copy of the company information page from the e-verify web page. This page verifies that the contractor is signed up on e-verify. Please see the attached sample copy as an example of the page required. 13. Any questions regarding the project or bidding procedure should be directed to Casey Campbell of Ducks Unlimited, Inc. at (308)385-8832. Published twice at the total approximate cost of $91.93 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 21 & 28, 2023) 234482