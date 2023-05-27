NOTICE OF TESTING AUTOMATIC TABULATING E

NOTICE OF TESTING AUTOMATIC TABULATING EQUIPMENT Notice is hereby given that the automatic tabulating equipment will be tested to ascertain that it will correctly count the votes for all offices and measures that are to be cast at the Municipal/School Election held on the 6th day of June, 2023. The test will be conducted on the 1st day of June, 2023, at 10:00a.m. at the following location: Davison County Auditor’s Office, 200 East 4th Avenue, Mitchell, SD. Dated this 27th day of May, 2023. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer City of Mitchell Steve Culhane Business Manager Mitchell School District Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $9.12 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 27, 2023) 226707