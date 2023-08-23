NOTICE OF SURFACE WATER DISCHARGE APPLIC

NOTICE OF SURFACE WATER DISCHARGE APPLICATION AND RECOMMENDATION The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SDDANR) is proposing to reissue the following Surface Water Discharge (SWD) general permit: GENERAL PERMIT: General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Construction Activities PERMIT NUMBER: SDR100000 FACILITY LOCATION: Statewide This general permit is for discharges of stormwater from new or ongoing construction sites that are greater or equal to one (1) acre, individual construction sites that are part of a common plan of development or sale that will ultimately disturb one (1) or more acres of land, construction sites less than one (1) acre that the Secretary has designated as needing a permit, and from certain construction support activities. Discharges covered by this general permit could enter many waterbodies statewide. All waterbodies in South Dakota have been assigned one or more of the following beneficial uses: (1) Domestic water supply waters; (2) Coldwater permanent fish life propagation waters; (3) Coldwater marginal fish life propagation waters; (4) Warmwater permanent fish life propagation waters; (5) Warmwater semipermanent fish life propagation waters; (6) Warmwater marginal fish life propagation waters; (7) Immersion recreation waters; (8) Limited contact recreation waters; (9) Fish and wildlife propagation, recreation, and stock watering waters; (10) Irrigation waters; and (11) Commerce and industry waters. Tentative determinations regarding the antidegradation review and the water quality limits for any discharge and other conditions have been made by DANR. The proposed general permit was developed to ensure these beneficial uses are maintained and protected. The proposed general permit and supporting documentation are available from DANR at the address listed below or on DANR’s website at: https://danr.sd.gov/public/default.aspx. In accordance with the Administrative Rules of South Dakota, Chapter 74:50:02, any person desiring to comment on the Department’s recommendation for the conditional issuance of this permit must submit written comments to the below address within the specified thirty (30) day comment period. Comments may be directed to the following address: South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Water Quality Program, Joe Foss Building, 523 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501. Comments may also be provided within the specified thirty (30) day comment period using the online comment form, accessible via the “Comment Deadline” links provided at https://danr.sd.gov/public/default.aspx. Any person desiring a public hearing must file a petition which complies with the ARSD 74:50:02. If no objections are received within the specified 30-day period, the Secretary will issue final determinations within sixty days of the date of this notice. Additional information may be obtained by calling Katie Adair with DANR at (800) 737-8676, or by writing to the address listed above. Hunter Roberts Secretary Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $35.87 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 23, 2023) 251116