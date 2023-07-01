NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR WATER QUALITY DATA FOR THE 2024 SOUTH DAKOTA INTEGRATED REPORT FOR SURFACE WATER QUALITY ASSESSMENT The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is preparing the 2024 Integrated Report for Surface Water Quality Assessment. The Integrated Report combines the 305(b) report and the 303(d) list into one report, providing an assessment of the quality of South Dakota’s surface water resources and identifying the impaired waters requiring a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL). A TMDL calculates the amount of pollution a water body can receive and still meet water quality standards along with supporting assigned beneficial uses. Once TMDLs are determined, local, state, and federal activities can be directed toward improving the quality of the waterbody. To develop an accurate, defensible, and comprehensive list, DANR is soliciting water quality data or other information you may have to help determine the quality of South Dakota’s waters. Please submit chemical, physical, or biological data (ten years for lakes and five years for rivers/streams) in electronic format. Beach closure information, including date, duration and water quality results is also requested. Data submitted will be available to the public on DANR’s WQMAP: Water Quality Monitoring Access Portal. Organizations submitting water quality data must operate under an approved Quality Assurance Project Plan or participate in DANR’s quality control requirements and provide documentation upon request. Please submit electronic data by September 2, 2023. If you have questions or would like to submit water quality data, please contact Joshua Strobel at 1-800-438-3367, or email electronic data to Joshua.Strobel@state.sd.us or Shannon.Minerich@state.sd.us. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Water Quality Program 523 East Capitol Avenue – Joe Foss Building Pierre, South Dakota 57501-3181 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $21.89 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 1, 2023) 238071